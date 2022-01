Monster Hunter Rise takes place in a world populated with an immeasurable number of monsters, chomping at the bit to rip and tear you to shreds. Thankfully, you have access to a huge arsenal of weapons that are more than capable of slaying these beasties plaguing your home, Kamura Village. Each of these weapons has a wide range of strengths and weaknesses that cater towards different hunting playstyles. Not to mention you can customize your weapon's moveset with Switch Skills in between missions so you can become more aggressive and more mobile in battle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO