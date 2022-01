It's safe to say that life is not going to slow down and at times it feels like the more digitized our lives get, the busier we are. Caregivers often juggle multiple priorities at the same time, with the concept of time management seemingly overwhelming and even unattainable. Those who offer advice frequently invite caregivers to prioritize, declutter, take breaks, accept help, focus on one's well-being, and know their limitations. Fortunately, the digital age has provided us with quite a few efficient resources. Here are a couple of online tools that can help alleviate stress and hopefully take some weight off caregivers' shoulders.

