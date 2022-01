This is it. At this very moment, I feel like I could actually be in with a chance of winning The Eliminator in Forza Horizon 5. I've bested the drivers who challenged me in head-to-head races in the arena, and now there are only 12 players left. All that stands between me and victory is one last race. My heart is pounding wildly as I speed across the Mexican countryside, my eyes are transfixed on the finishing line marker in the distance. Sadly, my hopes are dashed at the final hurdle; I'm not able to finish in first place, but you better believe I had an absolute blast trying.

