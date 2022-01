Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation. MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat. Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party...

