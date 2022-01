Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller focused on the “little things” during the off season, and that has led to the bright lights of Las Vegas. Keller, who was the Coyotes’ seventh pick in 2016, will represent the Arizona Coyotes at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. This marks Keller’s second all-star nod; however, his debut at the All-Star Game was postponed as the pandemic canceled last year’s contest.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO