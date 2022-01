Payment advisor Neira Jones talks about the costs of payments’ digital systems and the fraud risks that emerge from adopting them on a large scale. In our third year of pandemic-driven change, the payments industry hasn’t stood still. For businesses, digital transformation accelerated at an unprecedented pace, and individuals have been forced into new digital behaviours at a rate previously unseen. Current media headlines suggest that the immediacy of real-time payments has brought with it a new surge in fraud: in the UK, for example, Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud increased by 71% in H1 of 2021, and overtook card crime for the first time. Are we therefore on a slippery fraud slope with real-time payments?

