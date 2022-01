Would you like to make a difference in your community?. Do you want to forge friendships and develop crucial skills that will assist you throughout the rest of your life?. If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you are a perfect candidate for Alpha Phi Omega. Alpha Phi Omega is a national co-ed service fraternity that strives to embody the core principles of Leadership, Friendship, and Service. As previously stated, our mission is to make a difference through assisting the community, developing skills/habits that promote lifelong success, and by forging friendships that last a lifetime.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO