In response to Thomas Suddes’ Jan. 9 column, “Ohio Democrats are at a loss,” I would like to let your readers know that Ohio Democrats are anything but. Democrats just enjoyed one of the best Election Days in the country last November, securing huge gains in rural and suburban communities across the state and building our bench of future leaders in the state – from Justin Bibb in Cleveland to Sharetta Smith in Lima.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO