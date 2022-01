Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global (SRG) has opened its third hub in Glasgow from which it will produce a second series of BBC One format Future Food Stars. The Fox-backed outfit has already appointed its first researcher, who will start in March, and is openly recruiting for local production execs, development execs and producers to work on Future Food Stars, which has been recommissioned before its first series has aired. Future Food Stars is an Apprentice-style food and drink format in which Ramsay travels the country meeting food entrepreneurs. SRG already has hubs in London and LA and the move into an area where UK broadcasters...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO