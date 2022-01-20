ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Hardy Kruger dead at 93

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjs39_0dqkZ99x00

BERLIN — German actor Hardy Kruger died Wednesday at age 93, his literary agent said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Peter Kaefferlein said the adventure and war movie star died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in California.

Kruger, who deserted the Nazi army during World War II, appeared in numerous German-language films beginning in the 1940s, the AP reported. He later starred in the 1957 British film “The One That Got Away” and other English-language movies, such as 1977′s “A Bridge Too Far” and 1978′s “The Wild Geese,” according to the news agency.

“The fight against racism and the education of young people was his personal mission in life,” his agent said in a statement obtained by the AP. “His warmth, his joy for life and his unshakable sense of justice made him unforgettable.”

Kruger is survived by his third wife, writer Anita Park, and three children from previous marriages, including Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr., the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Vachik Mangassarian, Actor in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dead at 78

Character actor Vachik Mangassarian has died. He was 78. Reps for Mangassarian told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that he died of COVID-19 related complications. PEOPLE could not immediately reach a spokesperson for Mangassarian for comment. Born in Iran in 1943, Mangassarian emigrated to the United States at age 23,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Paste Magazine

Meat Loaf, Iconic Singer and Actor, Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the multi-talented singer and actor whose 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, died Thursday night. According to a statement on the artist’s official Facebook page, he passed away “surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.” He was 74. An official cause of death was not given.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 After Skiing Accident

Gaspard Ulliel, a beloved French actor and star of Marvel's upcoming series, Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37. The award-winning actor was reportedly hospitalized on Jan. 18 after a skiing accident took place on the Savoie region of the Alps in southeastern France, per the AFP (Agence France-Presse) and Le Parisien. On Jan. 19, Ulliel succumbed to injuries sustained from the incident and an investigation into the accident is reportedly underway. E! News has reached out to reps for additional details.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Louie Anderson, Stand-Up Legend and ‘Baskets’ Actor, Dead at 68

Louie Anderson, beloved stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host had died at the age of 68. The comedian’s death was confirmed by Anderson’s rep, noting the cause of death as complications from cancer; earlier this week, it was revealed that Anderson was being treated in a Las Vegas hospital for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Movies#German#The Associated Press#Nazi#Ap#British
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shore News Network

Twin TV Show Hosts Die Of COVID Only Six Days Apart

A famous pair of twins, Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, who hosted a science and science-fiction television show in France in the 1980s, died within days of each other after contracting COVID-19, BBC News reported. The brothers, age 72, were not vaccinated and said that their healthy lifestyle would protect them...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Bob Saget 911 Call Audio Released

Fans all over are mourning the passing of their TV dad, Bob Saget. Although his cause of death has not yet been released to the public, the audio for the 911 call has been uploaded by the New York Post. The audio details Saget not breathing and without a pulse...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Mi-soo, 'Snowdrop' Actress, Dead at 29

Kim Mi-soo, the Korean actress known for her role on the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has died. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, the actress' agency, said in a statement to Variety. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”
WORLD
papermag.com

Bogdanoff Twins Die of COVID-19 at Age 72

Controversial French twins and TV stars, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, have passed away days apart from each other at the age of 72 from complications from COVID-19. Both brothers were admitted to the hospital on the same day last month after having previously refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that their exceptionally good health and fitness would protect them. Descendants of German and Austrian nobility, the Bogdanoffs were best known for their exaggerated facial features, which they denied was the product of plastic surgery but rather were naturally enhanced by "unnamed technologies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Empire

Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies, Aged 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who appeared in films including A Very Long Engagement, The Princess Of Montpensier, Saint Laurent and It's Only The End Of The World, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. Born in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt in 1984, Ulliel studied cinema at...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has paid tribute following the death of his close friend, opera singer Maria Ewing. Maria, the former wife of late director Sir Peter Hall and the mother of actress and director Rebecca Hall, died aged 71 at her home in Detroit on Monday 10 January. Taking to Instagram, Dan shared a black-and-white photo of the talented soprano and wrote: "I will miss making you laugh. Rest in peace, Maria…"
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy