God of War's PC port is an enhanced version of a fantastic game, with a few features we love to see on PC like DLSS upscaling, a flexible FPS limiter, and ultrawide support. That last one was a no-brainer inclusion for God of War's developers as they started work on the PC version of the game, lead UX designer Mila Pavlin told me. "I think this is just a tremendous game for the widescreen format," Pavlin said. "It has those huge vistas, the big sweeping moments, and the cinematics that play to that… So I think that was something that was really important to the team, as we were looking at how to present the game in the best possible way."

