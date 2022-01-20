ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Lebanon's healthcare on brink of collapse amid crisis, says minister

By Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AkOC_0dqkYW5y00
Firass Abiad, director general of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, attends an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's healthcare system is crumbling amid an economic crisis that has led to an exodus of thousands of doctors and nurses, forced private hospitals to close some departments and put further strains on the already stretched state sector.

"If this crisis goes on for long without solutions we will of course come closer to a great collapse," Health Minister Firass Abiad told Reuters this week.

Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019 and its currency has lost more than 90% of its value, driving much of the nation into poverty and pushing healthcare professionals and others to head abroad for work.

Private hospitals in Lebanon, once a regional hub for medical treatment, accounted for 80% of hospitals and health services before the crisis, but now fewer people could afford them and they were turning to the state, said Joseph Helou, the ministry's director of medical care.

The ministry covered medical bills for about 50% of the population before the crisis but now about 70% of Lebanese were demanding help, straining the ministry's shrinking budget, he said, adding: "We are racking up massive debts at hospitals."

The ministry's budget in dollar terms was worth $300 million before the crisis and was now worth the equivalent of $20 million, Helou said, after the currency crash.

Mohammed Qassem, 37, rushed his wife - five months pregnant with their fifth child - to Beirut's Rafik Hariri University Hospital, a public institution, after unexplained bleeding. But he said she was not admitted until a relative brought cash.

"If I don't have money, what do I do? I let my wife die?" he said, speaking outside the hospital this week.

Patients often have to pay up front, even if the ministry covers their bills.

Vivianne Mohamed had to rely on a charity to pay for her husband's surgery. "Before we used to go to private hospitals, but now the situation has deteriorated so much," she said, speaking after a long wait for treatment.

About 40% of medical staff, roughly 2,000 nurses and 1,000 doctors, had already left Lebanon during the crisis, Helou said, with most heading to Europe and the Gulf.

Many were specialists, forcing some private hospitals to shut departments, such as those for cancer, heart and bone diseases and paediatrics. "They can't find doctors to run them," he said.

The minister said the country needed an International Monetary Fund agreement and reforms to unlock donor support.

But the cabinet, appointed in September, has not met for three months amid a political dispute, delaying preparations for IMF talks. An election in May threatens further delays.

"There is no doubt Lebanon is a sick country now but the main question is whether it's a terminal disease or a disease that can be cured," the minister said. "To recover, as we tell patients, there is a treatment plan they must adhere to."

Reporting by Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam and Maya Saad; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Lebanon faces internet service interruption amid fuel crisis

BEIRUT — (AP) — Internet services were disrupted in Lebanon on Sunday because of diesel shortages, according to the state provider, adding another essential service to the list of casualties of the country’s snowballing economic crisis. Imad Kreidieh, the head of state internet provider Ogero, tweeted that...
MIDDLE EAST
charlottenews.net

Hezbollah, Amal End Boycott of Lebanon's Cabinet Amid Economic Crisis

BEIRUT - Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economic crisis deepen and currency collapse further. The groups, which back several ministers in a government...
MIDDLE EAST
theedgemarkets.com

Omicron pushes Hong Kong’s import supply chain to brink of collapse

(Jan 11): Hong Kong’s Omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses. Not only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retailers and restaurants, a slashing of flights they rely on to bring everything from Australian cherries to Wagyu beef into the financial hub is set to raise costs and boost inflation.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Health Care#Healthcare System#Economy#Lebanese
q957.com

Lebanon’s Hariri expected to announce election boycott, party members say

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri is expected to announce on Monday he will not run in a May election that his movement may boycott, party members said, a potential political earthquake during a national financial collapse. Hariri has served as prime minister three...
MIDDLE EAST
nycfoodpolicy.org

Ardi Ardak Initiative Responds to Lebanon’s Food Security Crisis

Policy name: The Ardi Ardak National Food Security Initiative. Overview: Ardi Ardak is a Lebanese grassroots food-security initiative that provides knowledge, resources, and sales outlets to small-scale producers while also increasing consumers’ access to local produce and promoting environmentally friendly agricultural practices. Location: Lebanon. Population: 6.8 million. Food policy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.9 KELO-FM

Penny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon’s middle class squeezed by crisis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese school teacher Sara Wissam and her husband were comfortably off before a run on the local currency decimated the value of their salaries and dragged them towards poverty. The plight of the Beirut couple is common across Lebanon’s middle class, which has been forced to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Middle East
go955.com

Kuwaiti minister says visit aims to rebuild trust with Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was visiting Lebanon to rebuild trust with the country and show solidarity with the Lebanese people, adding that the move had been coordinated with other Gulf countries. Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah’s visit to Beirut was...
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

(Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati’s office said in a statement. In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kuwaiti minister in Lebanon over diplomatic row with gulf

Kuwait’s foreign minister handed Lebanese officials Saturday a list of suggestions for confidence-building measures with oil-rich Gulf states after relations between the two sides deteriorated dramatically over the past months. The visit by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is the first by a senior Gulf official to Beirut since an unprecedented diplomatic row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and its neighbors broke out in October. The crisis was triggered by remarks by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi in which he said in a televised interview that the war in Yemen was futile and called it an aggression by the...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Factbox: Turbulent career in politics of Lebanon's Hariri

BEIRUT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri said on Monday he would not run in a forthcoming parliamentary election and was suspending his role in political life, urging his political party to do the same. Hariri has served three times as prime minister, but his...
MIDDLE EAST
Light Reading

Eurobites: Lebanon's telcos in 'crisis management mode'

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: TIM rides the rails; BT chairman in line for regulator role; Ukraine suffers massive cyberattack. The plight of Lebanon's two state-owned operators, Alfa and Touch, is highlighted in a Reuters report, which reveals that the country's economic meltdown and attendant power blackouts is hitting them hard. Diesel for generators now accounts for 7% of the telecom sector's expenses, says the report, while cable theft is a daily occurrence. "We are in crisis management mode … We are living day by day," Lebanon's telecoms minister, Johnny Corm, told Reuters.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy