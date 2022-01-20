Amcor Makes $5M Strategic Investment In PragmatIC Semiconductor

Tech giant Intel Corp. has unveiled plans to invest at least $20B to develop two new semiconductor production facilities in the Columbus, Ohio, metro area. Intel has left the door open for additional chip factories after the first two. Eventually, the 1,000-acre Licking County campus could hold a total of eight factories, according to the company, representing as much as a $100B investment in what would be one of the largest chipmaking sites in the world.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO