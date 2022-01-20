ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amcor Makes $5M Strategic Investment In PragmatIC Semiconductor

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCBP3_0dqkY97k00
  • Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) has made a $5 million strategic investment in an ultra-low-cost flexible electronics company, PragmatIC Semiconductor.
  • Amcor's investment was part of the Series C funding round of more than $90 million for PragmatIC Semiconductor.
  • PragmatIC's ConnectIC family of radio frequency identification and near-field communications (RFID/NFC) integrated chips can be embedded into the packaging to store and relay information to devices such as smartphones.
  • "We are delighted to partner with PragmatIC Semiconductor to explore ways to leverage and integrate these flexible, integrated circuits into our portfolio of more sustainable packaging solutions," said Frank Lehmann, VP of Open Innovation and Corporate Venturing at Amcor.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares closed higher by 1.06% at $12.41 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Equifax Reveals International Expansion Of Verification Services

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) has expanded its verification services internationally, powered by its multi-year investment in the Equifax Cloud. Verification Exchange, a secure, automated cloud-based service that streamlines the process of verifying employment and income information, is now available in Australia and the U.K. "Our $1.5 billion investment in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

RealCrowd Launches New Offering For A Self-Storage Fund With Value-Add Strategy

Real estate crowdfunding platform, RealCrowd recently launched a new offering for Reliant Self-Storage Fund III, allowing investors to capitalize on the growing demand for self-storage facilities alongside an experienced sponsor. Reliant Self-Storage Fund III is a $75 million equity fund targeting acquisitions of a diversified portfolio of value-add and stabilized...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cadence Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $8.58 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Investment#Amcor Plc#Amcor Makes#Amcr#Pragmatic#Rfid#Nfc
gamesindustry.biz

Apogee Entertainment receives $5m investment

Today game publisher Apogee Entertainment announced that it received a $5 million investment from eWTP Tech Innovation Fund. The company said that the funding will go towards the expansion of its staff and business portfolio. Apogee Entertainment then Apogee Software, was founded in 1987 and has gone on to develop...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NextGen Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $7.97 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kornit Digital To Acquire Germany-Based Tesoma For Undisclosed Sum

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) has agreed to acquire Germany-based company Tesoma for undisclosed financial terms. Tesoma is known for the engineering and performance of its cutting-edge textile curing solutions. This acquisition aligns with Kornit's strategy to add smart automation capabilities within its sustainable on-demand production solutions. The company expects...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SoundOn Global Receives Strategic Investment From Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile (TWSE: 3045) becomes the company’s 2nd largest shareholder Parties to collaborate to usher in the golden era of the audio entertainment market. SoundOn Global (SOG), Taiwan’s #1 podcast platform and the only Chinese Language hosting partner of Apple Podcast in Taiwan, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Taiwan Mobile (TSWE: 3045), Taiwan’s leading telecommunications group.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Atlanta Business Chronicle

OfficeSpace announces partnership with Vista Equity Partners, receives $150M strategic investment

OfficeSpace Software Inc., a workplace management software company headquartered in Atlanta, received a $150 million strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners. OfficeSpace will use the funding to accelerate its efforts to help organizations navigate workplace disruptions and manage workspace dynamics. The investment begins a partnership between OfficeSpace and Vista Equity...
ATLANTA, GA
Bisnow

Intel To Invest $20B In New Semiconductor Manufacturing Campus

Tech giant Intel Corp. has unveiled plans to invest at least $20B to develop two new semiconductor production facilities in the Columbus, Ohio, metro area. Intel has left the door open for additional chip factories after the first two. Eventually, the 1,000-acre Licking County campus could hold a total of eight factories, according to the company, representing as much as a $100B investment in what would be one of the largest chipmaking sites in the world.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

ByteDance reorganizes strategic investment team, causes panic

At the beginning of this year, ByteDance reviewed its “businesses’ needs” and decided to “reduce investments in areas that are not key business focuses,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. ByteDance isn’t halting external investments outright, though; instead, the investment team will be “restructured”...
BUSINESS
oilmanmagazine.com

True Wind Capital Announces Strategic Investment in W Energy Software

True Wind Capital (“True Wind”), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced a growth investment in W Energy Software. M33 Growth, LLC (“M33 Growth”), a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm that previously invested in W Energy Software, along with W Energy Software’s founders and other Company shareholders, are rolling a meaningful portion of their investment into the transaction.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Binance Backs WOO Network With A $12 Million Strategic Investment

Binance is the largest exchange platform in trading volume within the crypto industry. Through its user-friendly interface, the exchange has over 20 million users. In addition, the platform supports several cryptocurrencies that would boost an investor’s portfolio. In its move to enhanced performance and services to customers, Binance has...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Roundhill Announces Strategic Investment in AssetDash, An Investment Tracking Platform

Roundhill Investments is pleased to announce its investment in AssetDash, a start-up focused on creating an easy-to-use platform for investors to track all of their investments. AssetDash allows users to connect all of their investments across crypto, NFTs, DeFi, and equities into a single real-time mobile dashboard. Currently, AssetDash has support for over 100 platforms including every major brokerage, crypto exchange, crypto wallet, and blockchain.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductors Stock Breaks Past Resistance, Makes Strong Bullish Move: What's Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the estimate of $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported at $15.74 billion, beating the estimate of $15.84...
STOCKS
wraltechwire.com

Wilmington edtech startup LINQ closes strategic investment from PE firm

WILMINGTON – A provider of software for K-12 schools, LINQ, announced this week it has received a growth investment from the private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), anticipating growth. The Wilmington-headquartered firm provides solutions for K-12 schools and state agencies to manage cafeterias and nutrition programs,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Benzinga

Navient: Q4 Earnings Insights

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navient missed estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $42.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stride: Q2 Earnings Insights

Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stride beat estimated earnings by 29.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $33.36 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy