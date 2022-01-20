ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Does Polaris Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir0Z8_0dqkY6TZ00

Shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) gained by 1.1% on Wednesday. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Polaris has.

Polaris's Debt

According to the Polaris's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 26, 2021, total debt is at $1.52 billion, with $1.47 billion in long-term debt and $53.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $316.50 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.21 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Polaris has $4.87 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.31. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GG701_0dqkY6TZ00

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stride: Q2 Earnings Insights

Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stride beat estimated earnings by 29.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $33.36 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: F5 Q1 Earnings

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. F5 beat estimated earnings by 3.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.78, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $62.48 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Stock#Polaris#Debt Ratio#Pii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Block Shares Today?

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 1.2% at $115.81 Tuesday afternoon after Mizuho lowered its price target on the stock from $285 to $210. Mizuho says Block's stock is strongly correlated with incremental Cash App GP, which the firm says should re-accelerate in the second-quarter. Mizuho reduced certain price targets in the payments space today, largely to reflect the double-digit decline in group multiples.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Sunrun Inc's Recent Short Interest

Sunrun Inc's (NASDAQ:RUN) short percent of float has risen 5.11% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.93 million shares sold short, which is 16.45% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Premier Financial Q4 Earnings

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Premier Financial missed estimated earnings by 9.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: First Commonwealth Q4 Earnings

First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Commonwealth beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2.14 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Capital One Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital One Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $5.41 versus an estimate of $5.3, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hawaiian Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.47%, reporting an EPS of $-1.37 versus an estimate of $-1.66, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $345.06 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cadence Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $8.58 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NextGen Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $7.97 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Does Amazon Or Alibaba Have More Upside Potential?

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc (NYSE:BABA) were trading down over 4% and 1.3%, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon in a continued sell-off that has seen Amazon lose about 16% of its value and Alibaba about 14% since Jan. 12. The stocks are headed toward their quarterly earnings print,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Agilysys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2.79 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Trustmark: Q4 Earnings Insights

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trustmark missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $28.43 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy