Public Health

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards...

Trumann Democrat

Ahead of Olympics, abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks. The lockdowns are part of China’s “zero tolerance” measures to fight...
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Asian shares decline amid omicron, Fed, Ukraine jitters

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street. Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 2.0% in morning trading to 27,027.23. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.3% to...
BUSINESS
Trumann Democrat

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say. Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
WORLD
The Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————- TOP STORIES ——————————————- RUSSIA-UKRAINE - Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a British claim that Russia is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also...
POLITICS
NWI.com

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes. Biden told a crowd in Atlanta gathered on the grounds of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

