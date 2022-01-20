Frigid Wind Chills Continue Through Friday

Here are the latest Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories from the National Weather Services for north Iowa URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 108 PM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ086-087-094-095-260315- /O.CON.KARX.WC.W.0003.220126T0600Z-220126T1800Z/ /O.CON.KARX.WC.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220126T0600Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 108 PM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
