ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Frigid Wind Chills Continue Through Friday

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arctic blast of air continues into the region. Low temperatures will drop well below zero through Friday, with wind chill...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Dangerously cold wind chills of -15 to -20 through midday Wednesday

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected across the area into Wednesday morning, dropping to as low as -20 across Muscatine and even lower to the north and west. A Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning for Muscatine County. National Weather Service forecast for Muscatine:. Tonight – Wind Chill Advisory...
ENVIRONMENT
spmetrowire.com

Wind Chill Advisory issued through Wednesday

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of northeast Wisconsin from tonight through noon on Wednesday. Dangerously cold wind chill values of -25° to -35° Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. Winds picking up Wednesday morning will cause...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
wearegreenbay.com

Frigid wind chills early Wednesday, but warmer air is in sight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire WFRV viewing area until noon Wednesday. Wind chills late tonight and Wednesday morning could range from -20 to -35 degrees. Wind chills this low can lead to frostbite in under 30 minutes.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for much of northern, western and southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday. Feels-like temps will be as cold as minus 45 degrees. Frostbite is possible in exposed skin in just 10 minutes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Knia Krls
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tuesday; Wind Chills Below Zero

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping dangerously low. First Alert Weather models show the coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with a high of only 12 degrees. Wind chills will hover below zero all day. By the evening, temperatures drop to -6 in the city and -15 in the far west suburbs with wind chills between down to -25.   By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and remain in the mid to low 20s for the test of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
951thebull.com

One More Night of Frigid Wind Chills for North Iowa

Here are the latest Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories from the National Weather Services for north Iowa URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 108 PM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ086-087-094-095-260315- /O.CON.KARX.WC.W.0003.220126T0600Z-220126T1800Z/ /O.CON.KARX.WC.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220126T0600Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 108 PM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Dangerous wind chills to continue through Wednesday; Warnings and Advisories in effect

Arctic air is set to move into the region for the next couple of days, and with fresh snow on the ground from the weekend snowfall, it's going to get bitterly cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens to near 20 below zero tonight and again Tuesday night, and factoring in the wind, wind chill values of -20 to -40 are expected. This will be some of the coldest air we've has so far this winter season. Temperatures will moderate by the middle to end of the week as temperatures reach the teens to 20s above zero for afternoon highs. Aside from a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning, the 7 day forecast will remain quiet, but cold.
IOWA STATE
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Dangerous wind chills to continue through Wednesday morning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Wind chills early this morning range from 25 to 40 below zero,. coldest across western Minnesota. Some modification is expected. late this morning and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop. into...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yet another January cold snap is underway, according to WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer. A high-pressure system is keeping the skies clear over Minnesota, but it’s an arctic system that’s bringing in brutally cold air that’s going to stick around for the next couple days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy