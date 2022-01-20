Enjoy one more pretty day; big changes on the way

Enjoy one more pretty day; major changes on the way

Jacksonville, Fl — Today will be the warmest of the week and likely for the next several days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s, which is about ten degrees above average.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

More clouds move in this evening with a few showers developing during the night. Friday will be cloudy and much cooler with a few showers. High temperatures will only be around 60 in the morning and fall through the 50s during the afternoon.

Saturday will feel raw with chilly rain and winds and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Buresh is tracking a brightening of the sky by Sunday but it’s still going to be breezy and chilly. Morning lows will be near freezing inland, and highs only climb to the mid-50s.

The new work week will start off with inland frost early and remain clear with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will only be in the low 60s.

©2022 Cox Media Group