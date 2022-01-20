ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Kate Middleton just debuted a new haircut with a big, bouncy blow dry

Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time Kate Middleton makes an appearance, you can guarantee that she will be sporting an incredible hairstyle. Just over the last few months, the Duchess has served the perfect casual ponytail and one of the most intricate braided updos we’ve ever seen. But over the years, there’s...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 10

Tennessee Insider
4d ago

Most beautiful will rounded lady there is today. So elegant, charming and so much more. William got it right.

Reply
13
Lavonda Simon
2d ago

absolutely loved her hair when it was the longest and Tastefully styled. She's got the kind of hair that she could do anything with and it would look good. The long style just appeal to me

Reply
2
Related
In Style

Why Kate Middleton Looks So Different in Those New Palace Portraits

There's something about Kate. It's not that she looks unrecognizable in her latest portraits, taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi and released by the Cambridges in celebration of the Duchess's 40th birthday earlier this week — it's more that they feel somehow revealing. Like the public is getting a glimpse of a softer side of Kate, one which typically hides behind the lacquered shell of perfect, glossy blowout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Why Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

No BFFs for Princess Charlotte, apparently! The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend as part of the strict social rules at her school, Thomas’s Battersea. According to journalist Jane Moore via The Sun, "It's a really great little school...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Straight Hair#Blow Dry#Hairdo#The Foundling Museum#Royals#Revlon
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in jeans and knee-high socks in new off-duty photo

The Duchess of Cornwall rocked a rare off-duty look when she paid a visit to a phonebox library near Birkhall, the Scottish home she shares with Prince Charles. Camilla, 74, was dressed down in a khaki jacket and faded jeans as she stopped off a local book swap destination – a telephone box on a country lane. The photos, shared on the Duchess' Reading Room Instagram account, showed the royal beaming from ear to ear as she dropped off some of her favourite books for others to read.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez just got a new haircut and she looks incredible

Take a look through Jennifer Lopez’s hairstyles of the past and you’ll quickly realise, there’s no look she can’t pull off. We’ve had incredible glam Barbie hair, a look that racked up over a casual 3.1 million likes. Then there was an epic crown hairstyle in Venice that was fit for royalty. Even without her glam squad, J-Lo looks incredible – just look at the time she ditched her hair extensions and embraced her natural curls. Stun-ning.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Might Inherit Princess Diana's Royal Title

As she celebrates her 40th birthday, Kate Middleton has another major milestone on the horizon: the possibility of becoming the Princess of Wales. According to sources speaking with Express, the title change — which would come when Prince Charles takes the throne and both Prince William and Kate get bumped up from their current titles — could be a "bittersweet moment" for Will, since it's a constant reminder of his mother, Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William's favourite birthday photo of Kate Middleton revealed

One of the three portraits released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday was chosen by her husband, Prince William, and their children, it has been revealed. According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, who conducted an interview with photographer Paolo Roversi, the black and white close-up...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice pictured with baby Sienna in bold Burberry jacket

Princess Beatrice was spotted hitting the shops on King's Road in Chelsea on Thursday, taking her daughter Sienna for a stroll along the famous London street. In photographs published by the MailOnline, Princess Beatrice looks calm and collected as she sipped on a coffee and pushed Sienna's stroller. Rocking a stylish off-duty outfit, the royal wore a striped lambskin jacket from Burberry teamed with relaxed-fit trousers and lace-up trainers from sustainable brand, Thousand Fell. Simply gorgeous!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Looks Like An Angel In New 40th Birthday Portraits

It’s crazy to think that Kate Middleton will turn 40 tomorrow on Jan 9. It seems like yesterday we were turning our TVs on at 4 AM to watch the big wedding. Ahead of her big day, not only did she decide to have a low-key celebration, but the Kensington Palace just released birthday portraits of her. And they are spell-binding.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heatworld

Victoria Beckham: two weddings and a baby

When the then-Victoria Adams, aka Posh Spice, married a little-known footballer called David Beckham back in 1999, it was hard to imagine there would ever be a celebrity wedding to rival it. But, fast-forward 23 years, and with their eldest son Brooklyn preparing to marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz, we’re told Victoria Beckham is planning a huge do at the family’s Cotswolds home.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy