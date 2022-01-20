ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dubai's Network International Says Spending in UAE Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based payments processor Network International said on Thursday spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was now above pre-pandemic levels, supported by the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Casino operator to develop 'gaming' resort in UAE

A US-based casino operator on Tuesday announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar resort off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim state in the Gulf where gambling is prohibited. Wynn Resorts, along with UAE property developer Marjan, said in a statement that an "integrated resort", including "gaming facilities", will be set up on Al-Marjan island in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah. Ras al-Khaimah is one of the seven members of the UAE, which includes the city state of Dubai. Tuesday's announcement comes as the Ras al-Khaimah tourism development authority (RAKTDA) said it formed a new division focused on the regulation of integrated resorts.
GAMBLING
The Independent

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Pandemic#Reuters#Uae
jwnenergy.com

Saudi Aramco says oil demand’s nearing pre-pandemic levels

Saudi Aramco said demand for oil is nearing pre-COVID levels and reiterated that producers globally are investing too little in supply. “We are getting very close to pre-pandemic levels,” chief executive officer Amin Nasser told reporters on Monday in Dhahran, where the world’s biggest oil company is based. “We continue to see healthy demand in the future.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian rig count surges to pre-pandemic level

Activity increase in the US added a modest three active rigs. The number of drilling rigs active in Canada surged this week to a level not seen since before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Baker Hughes said January 21 in its weekly North American rig survey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

GBP Strengthens as UK Economy Rises above Pre-Pandemic Levels

The UK economy contracted over 9% in 2020 owing to the pandemic, which was one of the largest economic contractions in the developed world. After solid growth in 2021, the UK economy is finally larger than it was at the start of the pandemic. The economy grew 0.9% MoM in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
poundsterlinglive.com

UK Economy Finally Recovered to pre-Pandemic Levels, then Omicron Came

The latest official GDP data for the UK economy showed consensus-beating expansion in November that took it back to where it was before the arrival of Covid-19, with all sectors putting in strong growth. However economists say the arrival of Omicron will have dealt the economy a setback in December...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
flyertalk.com

Data Shows Airfare Now Lower than Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data from aviation consortium Airlines for America shows the average airfare is now lower than it was before the pandemic began. There’s good news for those planning a trip in 2022: The average price you pay for airfare may be at the lowest point since 2000. The research...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to pre-pandemic level

South Korea has increased its base rate of interest to where it was before the pandemic, as it tries to contain rising inflation and soaring household debt. The Bank of Korea's (BOK) widely expected decision to raise the rate to 1.25% was its third hike in six months. Central banks...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Travel plans for 2022 ‘surpass pre-pandemic levels’

More people are planning to travel in 2022 than those who actually travelled before the pandemic in 2019, according to research from Tripadvisor and Ipsos Mori. Their report, Travel in 2022: A Look Ahead, is based on a survey of more than 10,000 people in key markets – including 2,199 adults in the UK – as well as Tripadvisor search data.
TRAVEL
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
AFP

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy