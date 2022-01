Yeezy Gap is having a moment that seems unlikely to fizzle out anytime soon. A tie up between the high street stalwart and Kanye West, the global launch of its Round Jacket in three colourways at the end of last year prompted an online rush, as insiders and avid fans virtually grabbed what they could (considering the jackets are £200 and some have been reselling on Stock-X for triple the original price, the frenzy makes sense). But the shopping window of opportunity was small, as the pieces sold out in minutes. Of course, Dua Lipa was among those to get her hands on the coveted style.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO