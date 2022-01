KAWS and The North Face have teamed up to soon release their “KAWS XX” collection. The North Face is known for their durable outdoor gear and clothing. This is not the first collaboration for The North Face. There have been collaborations such as Dover Street Market X The North Face and Gucci X The North Face. Brian Donnelly, professionally known as KAWS, has teamed up with high end brands in the past as well. Some of the brands KAWS has collaborated with include, CDG, Reese’s Puffs cereal, and Nike. For the first time ever, we will see a KAWS x The North Face Collaboration.

9 DAYS AGO