Education

Tech Bytes: Snapchat new controls, Instagram creator subscriptions, Apple education discount

By Megan Talley
 5 days ago

(WHTM) — Snapchat has launched a new safeguard. The app is now limiting the number of “friend” suggestions for teenagers who use the platform. Now, teens will only receive a suggestion if they have a certain number of friends in common with that person. The feature is designed to block drug dealers from connecting with minors.

Instagram is testing its new subscriptions feature. It allows creators to offer their followers paid access to exclusive live videos and stories. The ten creators involved must decide how much to charge for their exclusive content. It’s unclear how long the test will run.

Apple says it’s closing a loophole that’s allowed almost anyone to use its education discount. From now on, buyers in stores and online will have to verify that they’re students, teachers or school staffers in order to get 10% off on their apple purchases.

Related
gsmarena.com

Instagram begins testing paid subscriptions to help creators earn money

Back in June 2020, Facebook launched Subscriptions to help creators earn money with the support of their communities. Now that business model has expanded to Instagram as the company announced Instagram Subscriptions. With Instagram Subscriptions, Instagram aims to help creators on its platform "develop deeper connections with their most engaged...
INTERNET
WNYT

New parental controls coming to Snapchat

Snapchat says new parental controls are coming soon to the social networking app. These include options to limit friend suggestions for teen users, so that strangers won't easily find their accounts. Snapchat will no longer show accounts for 13 to 17-year-olds as suggestions to others, unless they have a certain...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple education store discounts now require proof of student status

The U.S. Apple Store for Education now requires shoppers to prove they are a university student or teacher before they can get products at a discount. Before now, it essentially operated on the honor system, which was a giant loophole. After the change, shoppers can’t even see the discounted prices...
EDUCATION
howtogeek.com

Apple Closes Its Education Discount Loophole in the USA

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

You can no longer scam Apple for its educational discounts

Apple is introducing a new verification step in the US to ensure that its educational discounts actually go to, well, educators and students. Now you will have to verify your education credentials through Unidays, a third-party verification service. That brings Apple’s educational discount in the US more in line with...
TECHNOLOGY
abc27.com

Tech Bytes: Apple’s pink screen, Whatsapp chats, noise-canceling ear buds

(WHTM) — In Monday’s tech bytes, Apple’s pink screen problem, Whatsapp chats and new earbuds. Some iPhone 13 users are reporting that the screen of their device randomly goes pink, making it impossible to use until it is restarted. Apple is advising users to back up their data and to make sure the latest software is downloaded.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Apple removes verification requirement for education discounts in the US

One of the best ways to save money on Apple products is through the company’s student discount program. Apple has a dedicated Education Store that allows students, parents, and teachers to buy products at special discounted prices. In most countries where the Apple Education Store is available, users have to prove their eligibility through a verification process. However, users in the US weren’t subject to this verification process. That changed last week as Apple started requiring verification through Unidays. This was done in an attempt to ensure only students and people involved in education get discounted pricing. But it appears Apple has reversed its course and removed the mandatory verification process.
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Apple Takes a Bite Out of Education Discount (Then Spits it Back)

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had second thoughts about students, teachers and school staff proving their status for education discounts on products two days after requiring verification. The Cupertino, Calif.,-based tech giant on Wednesday added a requirement for its education discounts that active students, teachers and school staff...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Apple walks back verification system for education discounts with no explanation

What just happened? Apple earlier this month implemented a verification system to determine if those applying for discounts through its education portal actually qualified for reduced pricing. In an unexpected twist, Apple has since removed the verification process from the US store. Now, anyone can visit the education area and compare the discounted rates to standard pricing.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

