Tech Bytes: Snapchat new controls, Instagram creator subscriptions, Apple education discount

(WHTM) — Snapchat has launched a new safeguard. The app is now limiting the number of “friend” suggestions for teenagers who use the platform. Now, teens will only receive a suggestion if they have a certain number of friends in common with that person. The feature is designed to block drug dealers from connecting with minors.

Instagram is testing its new subscriptions feature. It allows creators to offer their followers paid access to exclusive live videos and stories. The ten creators involved must decide how much to charge for their exclusive content. It’s unclear how long the test will run.

Apple says it’s closing a loophole that’s allowed almost anyone to use its education discount. From now on, buyers in stores and online will have to verify that they’re students, teachers or school staffers in order to get 10% off on their apple purchases.

