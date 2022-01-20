India's Dec oil imports surge to 11-month high- trade

* Brazil real, Chilean peso strengthen after selloff * Hungary's forint firm after unexpectedly bigger rate hike * IMF lowers Brazil, Mexico economic growth forecasts (Adds comment, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Chile's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Tuesday as they showed signs of steadying after falling sharply on anxiety about the Ukraine crisis and bets on a more aggressive U.S. monetary policy. The real rose 1.1% by afternoon trading, after two straight sessions of declines, while Chile's peso gained 0.9%. In Chile, markets awaited the appointment of a new central bank chief after the current head was picked as the finance minister in President-elect Gabriel Boric's cabinet. "The decision to appoint Central Bank Governor Mario Marcel as Chile's next finance minister is a clear sign that President-elect Gabriel Boric will pursue prudent fiscal policy. The news buoyed local financial markets and the peso," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. Among other emerging market currencies, Russia's volatile rouble edged higher against the dollar, but hovered near 14-month lows. As the West reinforces troops in Eastern Europe and readies sanctions in case of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the rouble has lost more than 5% this month. The Hungarian forint rose 0.6% against the euro after the country's central bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.9%, the highest in eight years, to fight inflation, which is forecast to reach its highest level in a decade this year. Most emerging markets are in an interest rate hiking cycle as surging inflation and likely tighter monetary policy in developed markets piles pressure on EM central banks. Brazil has been the most aggressive in the world, with its central bank having hiked the key interest rate by 725 basis points last year. JPMorgan strategists see another 150-basis-point hike in Brazil in February, followed by another 100-basis-point increase in March. That would take the policy rate to 11.75%. The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2022 economic growth forecasts for Latin America's two largest economies - Brazil and Mexico - citing inflation, tighter monetary policy and a lower growth estimate for the United States. Peru's finance minister on Monday revised down the country's economic growth forecast to between 3.5% and 4% in 2022, from an earlier forecast of 4.8%. Mexico's peso fell 0.3%, shrugging off data that showed Mexican economic activity advanced by 0.3% in November from October, partly narrowing the risk that the economy fell into recession in the second half of 2021. As investors fretted about how hawkish the Federal Reserve might be when its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday, the dollar hit more than two-week highs. While a 25-basis-point Fed hike in March is fully priced in, bets that it could be brought forward to this week unnerved markets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1211.66 -0.86 MSCI LatAm 2228.01 1.87 Brazil Bovespa 109992.95 1.9 Mexico IPC 51069.99 0.35 Chile IPSA 4530.07 0.6 Argentina MerVal 84493.00 4.307 Colombia COLCAP 1518.70 -0.22 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4412 1.19 Mexico peso 20.6346 -0.36 Chile peso 800.5 0.09 Colombia peso 3960.06 0.30 Peru sol 3.8345 0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 104.6100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 216.5 1.15 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
