Energy Industry

India's Dec oil imports surge to 11-month high- trade

 5 days ago

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's oil imports surged in December to an 11-month high of 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd), rising 5% from the preveious month, data from industry sources showed.

Oil imports in December were down by about 7.8% from a year earlier, the data showed.

India's imports from the Middle East and Africa declined last month compared to November, while they rose marginally from Latin America and purchases from the United States also increased.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.

Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some crude and were parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. It also includes some parcels that arrived in November and discharged in December.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

