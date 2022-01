With Bitcoin gaining 2.62% in the last 24 hours, shares of Coinbase and MicroStrategy may also begin to garner some points. The stocks of crypto company Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and business intelligence company MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) are currently down as Bitcoin continues to plummet. The disheartening Bitcoin price is affecting shares of Coinbase, which is heavy in Bitcoin exchange, and it also has an impact on MicroStrategy, which has heavily invested in BTC. As Coinbase stock dropped over 9%, MicroStrategy also shed 9% in reaction to Bitcoin falling to its lowest since July last year. Currently, Coinbase stock is down 2.33% to $187.01 in after-hours trading; MicroStrategy stock has lost 1.47% in the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin trades at $36,060.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO