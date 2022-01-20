ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC's share of Indian oil imports falls to lowest in at least 15 yrs

By Nidhi Verma, Gavin Maguire
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFdjI_0dqkTj9o00

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - OPEC's share of Indian oil imports fell in 2021 to the lowest in more than a decade despite a 4% rebound in annual crude purchases by the world's third biggest oil importer, data obtained from industry sources showed.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), mainly from the Middle East and Africa, saw their share of the pie in India shrinking to 70% in 2021, from a peak of 87% in 2008, a Reuters analysis of the data from 2007 to 2021 showed.

India's crude imports rebounded 3.9% to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, the data showed, but remained below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45erYn_0dqkTj9o00
India's oil imports from various regions Opec's share of India's oil imports drop to record low in 2021

Imports are expected to rise further this year as fuel demand is recovering, with the government resisting lockdowns despite surging COVID-19 cases while refiners' margins are expected to stay strong. Last year, refiners had to cut crude processing for a few months as lockdowns hit gasoil and jet fuel consumption.

In December, imports surged to an 11-month high of about 4.7 million bpd, about 5% more than in November, but still 7.8% lower than a year earlier, the data showed. read more

"With fears of Omicron spread receding and refineries are expected to operate at full capacity because of improved cracks and fuel demand, Indian oil imports could rise by about 5%," said M. K. Surana, chairman of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) (HPCL.NS).

OPEC's share shrunk as refiners increased imports from Canada and the United States, at the expense of Africa and the Middle East, the data showed.

As U.S. sanctions made it difficult for India to import crude from Venezuela and Iran, Indian buyers have turned to the United States, Canada, Guyana and some small producers in Africa for supplies.

U.S. and Canadian oil accounted for a record 7.3% and 2.7% of India's imports, respectively, compared with 5.5% and 0.7% a year earlier.

The share of Latin American oil plunged to a 12-year low of 8.7% as India halted imports from Venezuela under pressure from U.S. sanctions, the data showed. Middle Eastern oil accounted for about 62% of India's overall imports, the data showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJvgf_0dqkTj9o00
India's oil imports from various regions on calendar year basis

Iraq remained India's top supplier in 2021 since it overtook Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Iraqi supplies to India are expected to increase in 2022 as HPCL will lift 45% more crude for its expanded refining capacity. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZiWj_0dqkTj9o00
India's top crude oil suppliers since 2011

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Florence Tan and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.6%, to $86.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT. U.S. West Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

The oil market is quickly realizing that many OPEC producers may not have the capacity to boost output much further. OPEC+ has been undershooting its collective production targets for months and will likely continue to do so in the months ahead. Low spare production capacity could leave the world without...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

The imports were up month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in December came in at 2.61bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 4.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on January 23. The imports were up 17% month/month, however. During...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Tan
theedgemarkets.com

India’s addiction to cooking oil imports seen lasting for years

(Jan 22): Indians will probably buy expensive cooking oils from overseas for at least another 15 years, as demand continues to far outpace domestic production. Consumption is expected to climb in India by as much as 17% over the next four years, according to BV Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association. A rise that steep would further widen the manufacturing gap: India will likely produce about 10 million tons of edible oils in 2021-22, compared with local consumption of as much as 23 million tons.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Some Turkish manufacturers pause production after Iran gas supplies disrupted

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some Turkish manufacturing companies have halted production temporarily after Iran cut gas flows last week for up to 10 days due to a technical problem. Companies affected include car parts maker Ege Endustri, cardboard manufacturer Kartonsan and defence and automotive parts maker Katmerciler. Turkey is almost fully...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Omicron#Hindustan Petroleum Corp#Hpcl#Canadian
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ukraine crisis slams Russian, other EM assets

* Russian stocks slide 7%, rouble at 14-month lows * Central and eastern European stocks, FX drop sharply By Susan Mathew Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble dived past 79 a dollar on Monday, stocks sank 7%, and emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa dropped sharply as worries that Moscow could invade Ukraine gripped the West. The rouble, which began the year at around 74 per greenback, slid almost 2% to 14-month lows and Ukraine's hryvnia moved closer to more than one-year lows, as the European Union readied "never-seen-before" sanctions and the NATO beefed up its reinforcements to eastern Europe. Dollar bonds in both countries extended declines. The Kremlin accused the West of "hysteria" and has maintained that it has no plans to attack its neighbour. But it has massed about 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Many countries have begun evacuating their diplomats from Kyiv. "What you see now is the market catching up with changing the implied expectations... you are seeing a substantially higher chance of conflict... and many investors are starting to hedge their positions," Cristian Maggio, head of strategy at TD Securities, said. "The Eastern European region remains the epicentre of the crisis. Surely you may see emerging markets in general retreat a bit." The Belarusian rouble dropped 1.4% to hit April lows, while the Polish zloty, Czech crown and the Hungarian forint slid around 0.5% each despite a weaker euro. South Africa's rand retreated 1% from over two-month highs. Among stocks, the Russian benchmark hit over one-year lows led by energy majors, while the dollar-denominated RTS index plummetted by up to 11%. Those in central and eastern Europe plunged between 2.3% and 3%. Turkey stocks lost 3.3%. Maggio said the increased tensions pose an upside risk to the 50 basis points hike he predicts from Bank of Russia in February. The Turkish lira was kept afloat by comments from the Finance Minister who predicted inflation could rise to some 40% in the coming three months before falling, lower than 50% anticipated by economists for the first half. In Latin America, Brazil's real and Mexico's peso lost 0.2% and 0.3%. Mexico faces risks to economic growth and potential for a credit rating downgrade in the medium term from political developments including the likely passage of a controversial energy bill, JP Morgan said in a report. Washington flagged concerns about the bill on Friday, saying it could impede investment and economic development in North America. Officials, lawmakers and business leaders say in private they believe the initiative will be watered down, but it is unclear by how much or whether it will be enough to restore bruised investor confidence. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1313 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1224.79 -1.57 MSCI LatAm 2208.31 -1.2 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4584.29 -1.3 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1523.56 -1.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4801 -0.41 Mexico peso 20.5840 -0.65 Chile peso 800.3 -0.35 Colombia peso 3970.01 -0.44 Peru sol 3.831 0.00 Argentina peso 104.5300 -0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits three-month low as equities rout intensifies

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slumped in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in global equities on growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and ahead of major central bank meetings this week. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Britain's National Grid cancels capacity market notice

Jan 24 (Reuters) - National Grid has cancelled a notice made earlier where it said it expected Britain's electricity supply margin to be below a threshold needed for the country's energy system to be balanced,. National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain’s energy systems....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

OPEC’s Oil Market Share In India Drops to 15-Year Low

OPEC’s share of crude imports in India dropped last year to the lowest in at least 15 years, as the world’s third-largest oil importer bought more crude from North America to offset the inability to buy from Iran and Venezuela, Reuters has estimated, based on data obtained from industry sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Dec oil imports surge to 11-month high- trade

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's oil imports surged in December to an 11-month high of 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd), rising 5% from the preveious month, data from industry sources showed. Oil imports in December were down by about 7.8% from a year earlier, the data showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Sees Robust Demand And Well-Supported Oil Market In 2022

The effect of the Omicron variant on global oil demand has been weaker than expected a month ago, and the oil market is set to be well-supported throughout 2022 despite monetary tightening policies, OPEC said on Tuesday, leaving its demand growth estimates for this year unchanged. In its closely watched...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy