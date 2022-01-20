When Should You Take A PCR Test Vs. A Rapid Antigen Test?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a question many are asking — when do you take a PCR COVID-19 test versus taking a rapid test?

The prime time to take a PCR test is when you have had a known or suspected exposure to someone with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and want to find out if you have a Coronavirus infection.

Contrary to what some still think is best, a rapid antigen test is what you should be taking after you have had COVID-19 for several days and want to confirm you’re probably no longer infectious to other people.

The CDC’s current isolation guidance is that if you have access to a COVID-19 test and want to take it, the best approach is using a rapid test towards the end of your five-day isolation period.