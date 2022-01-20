ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Should You Take A PCR Test Vs. A Rapid Antigen Test?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a question many are asking — when do you take a PCR COVID-19 test versus taking a rapid test?

The prime time to take a PCR test is when you have had a known or suspected exposure to someone with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and want to find out if you have a Coronavirus infection.

Contrary to what some still think is best, a rapid antigen test is what you should be taking after you have had COVID-19 for several days and want to confirm you’re probably no longer infectious to other people.

The CDC’s current isolation guidance is that if you have access to a COVID-19 test and want to take it, the best approach is using a rapid test towards the end of your five-day isolation period.

Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Study: COVID-19 Linked With Headaches, Altered Mental Status In Hospitalized Kids

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study led by a pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital found that children can develop neurological symptoms from COVID. The study looked at how COVID affects the brain and nervous system. They found 44 percent of children who were hospitalized from COVID developed neurological problems such as headaches, seizures and altered mental status. They say it shows that COVID can occasionally cause serious illness in kids. “Not trying to sound an alarm bell for kids in general. We’re just trying to bring to light that these kinds of symptoms and complications can occur in children,” said lead author Dr. Ericka Fink. The scientists are now studying to see if COVID has lasting effects on children’s health and quality of life after they’re discharged from the hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's how and where to pick up free N95 masks in Western Pa.

The federal government this week will begin providing free N95 masks to those who want them by dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile and distributing the masks throughout the country. The administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to be picked up for free at local pharmacies and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschannel6now.com

The difference between the PCR and antigen COVID tests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wondered about the difference between the antigen and the PCR tests for COVID and which one works best, here’s the answer. “It basically boils down to the sensitivity and the specificity of the test,” Samantha Beard, pharmacist at Harvest Drug & Gift, said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
whby.com

PCR Covid tests now taking a week to process

Increased demand is slowing down the time needed to process some COVID-19 tests. Appleton Emergency Management Coordinator Cassidy Walsh says you may have to wait up to a week for the results of the more-accurate P-C-R tests. The testing site at the former Best Buy on South Kensington Drive is...
APPLETON, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

WHO Reports Rise Of Omicron ‘Stealth Variant’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the pandemic drags on, a new sub-variant of Omicron is starting to show up. The World Health Organization reports it’s on the rise in dozens of countries. Health experts said this sub-variant, given the nickname “stealth variant,” may be more contagious than Omicron. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to make a big impact across the globe yet. We just don’t know,” Dr. Natalie Gentile of the Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh said. Dr. Gentile said scientists are still learning about this. It can be a challenge to know what exactly this sub-variant means for everyone. “It seems...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc12.com

Canadian study reveals rate of false positives from rapid antigen tests

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- As Canadian provinces rely more heavily on rapid antigen tests as part of their strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, there have been concerns over the possibility of false positive results. Canadian researchers have produced new data shedding light on the likelihood of such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Sand Hills Express

Rapid test nearly as accurate as PCR for kids, study says

While PCR tests for COVID-19 have become the “gold standard” in detecting the virus, a new study says rapid tests are highly accurate when it comes to children and teens. The study, led by researchers from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in collaboration with other institutions and published in MedRxiv, shows that rapid tests given to adolescents at school or at home has a similar accuracy to PCR tests.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
WGN Radio

COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length

Dr Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Northwestern Medicine joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length, answer listener questions, and discuss the latest developments in the Omicron variant.
CHICAGO, IL
