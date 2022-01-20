ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Home Sale Prices Skyrocketing In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago

Inventory Down. Homes Selling Faster And For More Than Same Time Last Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGbcY_0dqkSYeA00

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Home prices are still soaring in Palm Beach County, with the latest Douglas Elliman report revealing huge increases in what people are paying for condos and single-family homes in and around Boca Raton.

Produced by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, the report was released to BcoaNewsNow.com Thursday morning.

BOCA RATON

In Boca Raton, the average closing sales price for a single-family home in the fourth quarter of 2021 jumped 21.4 percent from the previous quarter. That brings the average price paid to $1,296,483. The selling price is up 19.6 percent from the same time in 2020, when the average price of a sold home was $1,083,661.

The average luxury home price in Boca Raton jumped even more, with the fourth quarter of 2021 showing an average selling price of $5,731,860 which is a 30.5 percent jump from the third quarter. A year earlier, the average price paid for a luxury home in Boca Raton was $5,035,368. That’s a year-to-year increase of 13.8 percent. “Luxury” is defined as the top ten percent of sales.

The condo market in and around Boca Raton is also healthy, with an average selling price in the fourth quarter of $497,665. That’s up 6.4 percent from the third quarter, and up 38.6 percent from a year earlier. The average price paid for a condo in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $359,152.

The average luxury condo sales price in Boca Raton was $1,987,804 during the fourth quarter of 2021, which is a 6.5 percent increase from the third quarter. The average sales price of a luxury condo during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1,361,777, which means the year-to-year sales price jumped 46 percent.

DELRAY BEACH

Delray Beach sales prices were also notably higher. The average price paid for a single-family home in Delray Beach during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1,481,629. That’s up 41.2 percent from the third quarter, and 92.4 percent from a year earlier when the average sales price was $770,112.

The average luxury home sales price during the fourth quarter in Delray Beach was $7,562,788. That is a huge jump of 92.4 percent from the third quarter, and up 195.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the average price paid was $2,556,776.

The condo market is also hot in Delray Beach.

The average selling price for a condo in Delray Beach during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $288,963 which is up 13 percent from the third quarter, and up 23.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the average price paid was $234,344.

The average sales price during the fourth quarter of 2021 for “Luxury Condos” in Delray was $1,005,118 which is up 14.4 percent from the third quarter, and up 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the average sales price was $949,730.

GOOD TIME TO SELL

Whether it’s a standard condo or a luxury home, data suggests this is a good time to sell in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

In Boca Raton during the fourth quarter of 2021, there was just a 1.1 months supply of homes on the market which is down 26.7 percent from the third quarter, and down 47.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. The average “days on market” from last listing update to sales date was 34 during the fourth quarter. That is down 50.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the average “days on market” was 69.

In Delray Beach, the fourth quarter revealed just 1.1 months supply of single-family homes which is down 26.7 percent from the third quarter, and down 45 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. The average “days on market” for last listing update to sales date in Delray Beach is 32.

Luxury homes are taking longer to sell, with an average “days on market” of 66 in Boca Raton and 81 in Delray Beach.

The article Home Sale Prices Skyrocketing In Boca Raton, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Tuscany Delray, Trauma At Olympic Heights High, Fire At Walmart

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Death in Tuscany in Delray Beach, the report of a fire at an area Walmart, a traumatic injury at Olympic Heights High School, and two I-95 crashes north […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Tuscany Delray, Trauma At Olympic Heights High, Fire At Walmart appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Overdose In Delray, Critical Crash Near Publix

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An animal bite in Boca Raton, an overdose in Delray Beach, and a critical car crash near an area Publix required the professional services of rescuers on Sunday. […] The article SIRENS: Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Overdose In Delray, Critical Crash Near Publix appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Bridges Hit By Car Burglars, Latest Along Lyons To Be Targeted

Back Gate Open. Easy Access In, Out. Homeowners Livid. The Oaks And Mizner Country Club Spent Big Bucks On Security, Leaving Neighboring Communities As Easy Targets… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just days after a car theft and several car burglaries in the high-end […] The article Boca Bridges Hit By Car Burglars, Latest Along Lyons To Be Targeted appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector

Rare Warning For Long Running Restaurant… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton is considered one of the most stable restaurants in the area, but even it couldn’t escape the wrath of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector issued […] The article Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Delray Beach, FL
Business
Boca Raton, FL
Business
Delray Beach, FL
Real Estate
Palm Beach County, FL
Real Estate
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Real Estate
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
BOCANEWSNOW

Now 11,048 COVID-19 Cases Logged In Palm Beach County Schools

Sunday Florida Death Count: 69 Killed By COVID. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District just crossed the 11,000 COVID case mark, logging 11,048 cases since the school year began. The number seems unfathomable based on previous case counts. The […] The article Now 11,048 COVID-19 Cases Logged In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two incidents at West Boca Raton Community High, a reported apartment fire in Delray Beach, and an unconscious person at Home Depot in West Boca Raton all led […] The article SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Downed Surfer In Delray Beach, Trauma At Walmart, Car Crashes All Over The Area

You Heard Sirens On Sturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Report of a surfer down, then drowning in Delray Beach was fortunately not true, but led to a huge emergency response Saturday night. A traumatic injury at an […] The article SIRENS: Downed Surfer In Delray Beach, Trauma At Walmart, Car Crashes All Over The Area appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL AGAIN: KINSA Raises Palm Beach County COVID Risk

Florida Logs 83 Deaths On Saturday… BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New reporting that the DeSantis administration is dramatically undercounting or underreporting COVID infections in Florida may be accurate, according to the latest data from Kinsa. Using hundreds of thousands of “connected” thermometers that […] The article CRITICAL AGAIN: KINSA Raises Palm Beach County COVID Risk appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Average Selling Price#Home Sales#Luxury Homes#Single Family Homes#Metrodesk Media
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILLY: It’s Just 46 Degrees In South Palm Beach County Monday Morning

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is bitterly cold, at least by South Florida standards, as Monday gets underway in South Palm Beach County. The temperature as of 5:30 a.m. is 46 degrees. The National Weather Service is calling for gradual warming throughout the […] The article CHILLY: It’s Just 46 Degrees In South Palm Beach County Monday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning fight in Delray Beach, an intoxicated person at Walmart, and a crash involving a pedestrian or a motorcycle all required emergency responders. The following is […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assault In Boca Dunes, Hard Fall In Boca Raton Publix, Trauma In St. Andrews

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An assault in Boca Dunes, trauma at St. Andrews, and a hard fall at a Publix in Boca Raton were all part of the day for EMS and […] The article SIRENS: Assault In Boca Dunes, Hard Fall In Boca Raton Publix, Trauma In St. Andrews appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mask Mandate Extended For Palm Beach County Schools

Employees, Visitors Required To Wear Masks In School Buildings. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is extending its mask mandate for employees and visitors to school buildings. This includes all teachers. Students continue to be encouraged to wear masks, […] The article Mask Mandate Extended For Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Crashes Mercedes Into Honda After Two Martinis

Stephanie Harrigan Then, According To Police, Made An Officer Wipe Her Nose. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI property damage charge after allegedly smashing her Mercedes into a Honda in the 5900 Block of North Federal Highway […] The article Boca Raton Woman Crashes Mercedes Into Honda After Two Martinis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: How Fake Is That ”Service” Dog In The Aisle?

Publix Greenwise Manager In Boca Raton Allegedly Threatens Tipster With Police, But Then Refuses To Call… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shopper in the Publix Greenwise Market at 8210 Glades Road is calling foul over a dog — and the apparent handling of […] The article BOCA RUDETON: How Fake Is That ”Service” Dog In The Aisle? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that another 66 people died from COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Wednesday. The deaths come as the Palm Beach County School Districts that 10,538 students and employees have now […] The article Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RECORD SET: Palm Beach Schools Log 10,000 COVID-19 Cases

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District has now recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases during the 2021-2022 school year. The case count is more than three times the number of cases recorded during the entire 2020-2021 school year. The […] The article RECORD SET: Palm Beach Schools Log 10,000 COVID-19 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Multiple assaults in Delray Beach, a sick person on I-95, someone drunk at Palm Beach International Airport, and the deadly boat crash we first reported on Saturday all […] The article SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Huge Drop In New COVID Cases, But 66 Died On Tuesday

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 66 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida hospital on Tuesday, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. HHS also reports that 2,199 adults and 96 children, under age 18, were admitted to […] The article FLORIDA: Huge Drop In New COVID Cases, But 66 Died On Tuesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Fish And Wildlife Commission Releases Details Of Weekend Fatal Crash

Grandfather Killed, Children Ejected From Boat North Of Boca Raton. Victim Identified As Richard Mineo, 64. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 12:55 PM — We received a full update on the crash following our initial article today concerning Saturday’s fatal boat crash in Highland Beach. HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 […] The article Florida Fish And Wildlife Commission Releases Details Of Weekend Fatal Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:57 p.m. — From the National Weather Service: …Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Broward and southeastern Palm Beach Counties through 130 PM EST… At 1255 PM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Delray Beach […] The article BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy