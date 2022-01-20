Wisconsin Badgers respond to video of racist fan at Northwestern game

A viral video on TikTok seemingly shows a Wisconsin Badgers fan making a racist gesture towards Northwestern students.

In the video , a Wisconsin fan can be seen putting up his middle finger and then directing a slant-eye gesture at a group of Northwestern students.

The video later shows the fan being escorted out of the game by a Northwestern employee and police officer. As the fan is being escorted out, he seemingly makes the slant-eye gesture again.

Watch below :

The Wisconsin Badgers responded on Twitter on Wednesday, stating they are "deeply disturbed" and find it "abhorrent (and) disgusting."

"This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger," the Wisconsin Badgers tweeted. "We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

The Wisconsin Badgers won against the Northwestern Wildcats 82-76 on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Fieldhouse.

There is no word on whether UW-Madison has identified the fan as a student, or if there will be action taken against him.

