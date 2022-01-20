ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Badgers respond to video of racist fan at Northwestern game

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
A viral video on TikTok seemingly shows a Wisconsin Badgers fan making a racist gesture towards Northwestern students.

In the video , a Wisconsin fan can be seen putting up his middle finger and then directing a slant-eye gesture at a group of Northwestern students.

The video later shows the fan being escorted out of the game by a Northwestern employee and police officer. As the fan is being escorted out, he seemingly makes the slant-eye gesture again.

The Wisconsin Badgers responded on Twitter on Wednesday, stating they are "deeply disturbed" and find it "abhorrent (and) disgusting."

"This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger," the Wisconsin Badgers tweeted. "We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

The Wisconsin Badgers won against the Northwestern Wildcats 82-76 on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Fieldhouse.

There is no word on whether UW-Madison has identified the fan as a student, or if there will be action taken against him.

Comments / 48

Mitch Rapp
5d ago

well I guess they finally needed a white guy to take the attention away from all the blacks that are actually perpetrating hate crimes against Asians....

Reply(2)
7
Ken Kapfer
5d ago

betting it happens more often than we think. Probably at ALL college's, but this one was caught on tape. Wisconsinites are not raised this way

Reply(19)
8
Anita Wilson
4d ago

GOD HAS STRENGTHENED ME IN, NOT LETTING THE RACIST, WHAT HAVE YOU, TOUCH ME IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM! THATS THEIR IGNORANCE! NOT MINE! JUST PRAY FOR THE PEOPLE! FOR ALL OF US TO JUST COME TOGETHER_ BRING Peace LOVE,JOY ,SAFETY , HAPPINESS! ? WHAT ABOUT THAT! CAUSE AT THE END OF the DAY THEY ARE GONNA HAVE TO ANSWER TO OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN!!!

Reply
3
#Badger#Northwestern Wildcats#Viral Video#Tiktok#The Wisconsin Badgers#Twitter#Uw Madison
