ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Police warn of criminals using Apple AirTags to track people; here's what to look out for

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoXB7_0dqkQXh100

People are using a new Apple tracker technology to commit crimes. They are called Apple AirTags, and police departments across metro Detroit say criminals are sticking them on cars in an attempt to steal them.

In Dearborn, police say more than five cases were reported in just the past two weeks. The quarter-sized devices are also being used to stalk people.

In a now-viral video, model Brooks Nader said someone slipped one in her coat and tracked her all the way from a bar to her home.

The AirTags were designed to help people keep track of valuables. You can stick them on keys, wallets, or even your pet's collar.

It works by using the Bluetooth signals put out by phones, so when one is close by, even if it's not yours, the owner can tap into that signal and see your location.

Emily Holman, from Sterling Heights, was on a family trip to Walmart when she got a notification. Her "find my" app was letting her know an unknown accessory was linked to her iPhone's network and could see her location.

It's a terrifying situation that Holman had seen all over the internet, so she called police.

If you get that notification, police say you should look through your pockets and bags, and the car, especially in hidden places.

"They'll throw it in there and end up tracking that vehicle wherever it gets parked, and then they come back later and end up stealing the vehicle," Lt. Mario Bastianelli from Sterling Heights Police said.

He added that oftentimes, the notifications can be false alarms.

"These engineers set a threshold somewhere and right now it's dialed to give you more false alarms so that you have a way higher chance of catching the actual alarms," computer science expert Dave Wentzloff said.

According to an online Apple forum, dozens of people receive the alerts and sometimes, they're triggered by nearby Apple AirPods or an Apple Watch.

Wentzloff said even he has received the eerie notification, but he's not suggesting you let your guard down. If you think someone is after you or your valuables, call the police.

"We want to go out there and put our citizens at ease," Bastinelli said. "Say, 'hey, listen, we know what's going on, we are aware of the problems going on,' and whether it's actually something really to be concerned about or not."

There is a feature in the "find my" app that gives you the option to play sound out of the AirTag so it's easier to find. If you do happen to spot one, it's better to leave it where it is and have police check it out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Police warn of rise in AirTag stalking cases

EUGENE, Ore. -- A tiny device now comes with a big warning. Police departments across the country said they're seeing more cases of Apple's AirTag devices being used to track people and not just personal belongings. Justin Myers, an investigator with the Springfield Police Department, said this type of stalking...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
WEAR

Pace woman believes stranger used Apple AirTag to track her

PACE, Fla. -- Apple AirTags are small round devices people use to track easily lost belongings like car keys, purses, or wallets. But are they being used for stalking and car thefts?. Law enforcement across the country are warning people about AirTags, a device that can be used by people...
PACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

People concerned about Apple AirTag misuse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Apple AirTags are designed to track your phones, wallets, and key, but the small tracking devices have raised some major concerns about safety and privacy. AirTags are designed to act as a key finder. While an average tracking device can only track up to 400 feet, air tags can go much […]
ELECTRONICS
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Police say illegal GPS tracking with Apple Airtags are a rising concern

The Dearborn Police Department is warning the public to be aware of Apple Airtags being used illegally to stalk and track people. These quarter-sized tracking devices were designed by Apple Inc. as item trackers to locate wallets, car keys, and other personal items. However, according to Sgt. James Isaacs, head of the Dearborn Police Technical Investigation Unit, Airtags have been found behind license plates, between and underneath car seats, and in people’s personal items such as purses.
DEARBORN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Apple AirTags may be used to stalk you or steal your car, police warn

Once again, technology marketed to us as an improvement to our lives is being bent to nefarious ends. Today it's Apple AirTags, quarter-size devices meant to help track down easily lost objects like keys and wallets. However, criminals use the $30 devices to stalk people or locate cars they might later steal. The Dearborn Police Department on Friday posted a five-minute video warning of the AirTags' criminal applications.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Bluetooth#Sterling Heights Police#Apple Watch
CBS Detroit

Stalker Victims Concerned Over Apple AirTags & Ability To Be Tracked

(CBS DETROIT)-They’re used to help find items such as keys, a wallet, even lost pets, but apple AirTags could be used for more malicious acts. “We’re very much concerned about it and we are starting to help our survivors that we come in contact with understand what this looks like and how they can help prevent it and what steps they need to take if somebody is using to apple tag to track them,” said Dr. Sharman Davenport PhD, CEO of Turning Point In Macomb County.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect Uses Apple AirTag to Stalk Victim in Montco, Police Say

Police say a person used an Apple AirTag to stalk a victim in Montgomery County, the latest incident in a disturbing nationwide trend of criminals utilizing the popular tracking device. On Friday at 8:44 p.m., the victim told police they had just returned to their home in Lower Providence after...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phone Arena

Woman hides AirTag in her belongings to track a lying mover

If you have recently made a move and had to hire a mover, you know that it's like trying to walk through a minefield while blindfolded. Price quotes are hiked at the last second, often in the middle of the job. Not to offend any movers in the audience, but the industry has the same reputation as used car sales (maybe worse).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Philly

Police Believe Suburban Philadelphia Homes Being Targeted By Organized Theft Ring: ‘You Don’t Think Of It Happening Here’

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Police say homes in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties are being targeted by an organized theft ring. Burglaries in sevens towns may be connected, with the latest happening in Radnor. Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant and look out for suspicious activity after a second home burglary was reported in Radnor in as many weeks. “You don’t think of it happening here,” said Ben Wagner, who works in Radnor. Video shows as a suspect walks to the rear of a home in Radnor as a second person looks around. They then appear to smash the lower part of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
notebookcheck.net

Woman uses Apple AirTag to catch her moving company in a lie

A growing number of Apple users are apparently finding more and more creative ways to make good use of their AirTags. An army wife from Colorado has now used one of the little trackable helpers to expose and confront a lying truck driver who visited his girlfriend instead of delivering her household items.
SOFTWARE
corvallisadvocate.com

Apple’s AirTags Increase Risk of Stalking

Apple’s AirTags come in handy when you lose track of your keys, but recently, the GPS tracking device has begun to be used for more sinister purposes. AirTags, which retail at $29 each, were originally intended to help Apple users find misplaced items like wallets and keys. Being such an affordable and accessible way to track something, stalkers have found that they’re perfect for tracking people without their knowledge.
RETAIL
cbslocal.com

What To Do If You Get An Apple AirTag Alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple AirTags allow you to track things that you are always misplacing. People place them on their keys, wallet, and other accessories to have peace of mind. But what do you do if you get an alert that one is tracking you? You have many options,...
TECHNOLOGY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy