Friday starts to warm up, highs in the 20s

It has been a cold week and this morning was once again around 5 in Milwaukee to -4 in Beaver Dam. Wind chills were -5 to -15 and stayed near 0 all day with highs only in the teens. High pressure moved over us today so we enjoyed more sunshine and a much lighter wind. Tonight is clear with a bright moon, light wind and lows of 4 in Milwaukee to -6 in Watertown. At least the wind is light so wind chills are not an issue. Friday is sunny and a nicer day with highs in the low to mid 20s and a light breeze.

Clouds increase Friday night, and so does the wind and chance for light snow. Low temps will be warmer with the clouds with temps in the teens, but winds will gust to 30 mph overnight keeping wind chills near 0. The light snow lingers into Saturday morning with a half inch or less of accumulation. Saturday's high temp is 26, and then the gusty NW wind drops temps to near 10 overnight. At Lambeau. the kickoff temp is around 12 with wind chills near 0. By the end of the game temps are in the single digits with wind chills below 0. Sunday morning sees another chance for light snow, less than 1", and afternoon high temps are mainly in the teens. Monday is the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 20s, but snow showers are likely.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and cold

Low: 5 Lakefront...-6 Inland

Wind: Light SW

Wind chills 0 to -10

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny and warming up a little

High: 24

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY : Morning light snow and windy, then clearing

High: 26

Wind: WNW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY : Morning light snow then partly cloudy and cold

High: 20

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY : Cloudy and warmer with snow likely

High: 28

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and cold

High: 18

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

