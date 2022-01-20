ASK IRA: Is this the ultimate Heat display of productive depth?

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo questions a foul call while playing the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of their game, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: Ira, can anything stop this team? No Kyle Lowry. No Tyler Herro. They lose Jimmy Butler to an ejection. And win, win, win. — Eddie.

A: First some perspective: Portland not only is not very good, with an 18-26 record after losing Wednesday night to the Heat, but also were playing without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Larry Nance Jr. But still, you’re point is valid, considering the Heat also remain without Markieff Morris. Look, this team is built for moments like this, with this type of depth. But what will matter most come the playoffs is the eight players you trust most a moments of truth. And that is going to be a very hard decision, considering that Caleb Martin has to be considered one of those players. So, yes, the Heat have shown that there are few regular-season road blocks (well, perhaps Joel Embiid the way he currently is playing and played against the Heat on Saturday night). But there even were Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo minutes that were uneven against the Blazers. So enjoy the victories, but appreciate work remains ahead of the games that mean the most.

Q: Is spacing the only thing holding back Erik Spoelstra from starting Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven? Bam’s defense seems perfectly fit if it could be used more often against bigger wings like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo with no responsibility to also protect the paint while Yurtseven would be back there guarding the center. That could be huge in shutting down the best players during the playoffs. — Camden, Coral Springs.

A: And do what with P.J. Tucker, who in last season’s playoffs proved adept at defending Kevin Durant, and also has the skills to potentially slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo? Besides that, it’s also about the offensive end. Keep in mind that Omer Yurtseven thrived as a post-up presence when both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were out. But with Omer in the paint, it would limit both Butler’s penetration and Adebayo’s roll game. That, as much as the defensive end, is where Bam-Omer could present the most challenges.

Q: Can Erik Spoelstra use Phil Jackson’s technique when he has so many talented players on his roster? Play all healthy players for at least a few minutes every game, see which ones are hot that day, and adjust minutes accordingly. — Vip, Manila, Philippines.

A: Actually, I don’t recall that type of consistent appearances for Jack Haley, Ed Nealy, Mark Randall, Corey Williams, Jo Jo English or some others, but, yes, Phil Jackson did utilize far more players on a typical game night than most coaches these days. And then you had Hubie Brown, who would utilize dual five-man lineups through the course of a game, with definitive entry and exit times for players. But that mostly is a vestige of a previous era. Nine deeps seems around right when it comes to allowing players to stay in a groove. The key is having the type of players who stay ready even when not playing.