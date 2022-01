At the beginning of the pandemic, chef Bryan Sparks found himself at a crossroads. His position as executive chef at Jax Fish House was on hold indefinitely, and with ongoing restaurant closures and layoffs across the city, Sparks recognized he needed to take his future into his own hands. He launched a chef-driven meal delivery service that uses locally sourced ingredients called Beloved on the Go with his partner, Hailey Allen. As the business grew, Sparks searched for a permanent kitchen location where he and Allen could grow the business. As fate would have it, The Classic Cookie in Waldo was up for sale. They jumped on the opportunity to take over the restaurant space to support the meal delivery business while also reopening and reinventing the cafe.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO