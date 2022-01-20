Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 33-year-old man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a crash in the Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police said the driver was speeding in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue when he lost control of car and crashed into a tree around 3:15 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 32-year-old female passenger was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.