Can 'Moneyball' Give Law Firms an Edge in the Talent War?: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
 5 days ago

TRUST THE PROCESS? - As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the legal industry is beginning to follow in the footsteps of pro sports teams, turning to data analytics to aid in talent acquisition. Think Billy Beane’s “Moneyball” approach to running the Oakland A’s. Or, if you’ve been cursed with the affliction of...

