Tina Ruel, of Joseph Drive addressed the closing of the Gorham Country Club and hopes that the future of the land will stay intact as much as possible. Councilor Hartwell reported that the Ordinance Committee met Dec. 21 and discussed multi-family housing standards and the South Gorham Crossroads District. Both items are on tonight’s agenda. They hope to start looking at additional zones that are in the Comprehensive plan for rezoning soon.

GORHAM, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO