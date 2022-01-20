ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Buzz 01.20.22

montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 12 years of offering fun and educated guidance, Longform is shutting down its article recommendation service. Beloved by media people and curious readers all over the globe, longform.org’s recommendations were a source of pleasure and discovery, now going back years, linking readers to pieces that sometimes seemed long forgotten. “We...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgema.gov

Book Buzz (Virtual)

Join us for great conversation about books and what's going on in the world. Ages 10 and up. Please pick up a copy of this month’s book (Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte) beforehand at the O'Neill Branch. This event is virtual. A Zoom link will be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The engagement news that has people buzzing

It flopped at the box office and was the butt of a lot of jokes – but one actor says he's good with how "Gigli" turned out. Plus, sealed with a kiss and a little of blood? The engagement that has people buzzing. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with the scoop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
montereycountyweekly.com

Morsels 01.20.21

ROUND UP… If you love both barbecue and helping children with life-threatening conditions and their families find support, then head over to Salinas City BBQ. They are asking their patrons this year to round up their bill, and to donate the change to Partnership for Children, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to services for children with life-threatening conditions in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. 700 W. Market St., Salinas. 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com.
SALINAS, CA
Austin Chronicle

Local Comedy Gets a New Buzz at the Buzz Mill

The newest Buzz Mill lounge aims to be an epicenter of comedy. The original Buzz Mill coffeehouse off Riverside, started by Jason Sabala and crew in 2013 and still going strong, also boasts a comedy scene, sure. But that location is more concerned with its wilderness-engaging Lumber Society, with events for helping the community learn about the natural world around them and how to best interact with that world. As the Buzz Mill promo itself proclaims: We are a 24-hour fort, providing a place for those who need to refuel, whether it's coffee-and-go or cheers with friends.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
boothbayregister.com

The buzz about virtual bee school

Discover the fascinating hobby of beekeeping! Join us for a seven-week interactive, online Zoom course, presented by experienced beekeepers from Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers (KLCB) and Maine’s State Bee Inspector, who will provide basic information to get you started as a beekeeper. This course is designed for first and second year beekeepers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WUHF

Weekend Buzz: Your disgusting habit

Inspired by Katy Perry's recent admission about one of fiancé Orlando Bloom's bathroom habits, Scott Spezzano revealed his own habit that appalled his co-host, Sandy Waters. They also discussed Meat Loaf's legacy and tried to stump Matt Molloy with some more Bills trivia in this week's Weekend Buzz.
MEAT LOAF
inlander.com

Cannabis-infused mocktails for a booze-free buzz

January is known to many as "dry January," a month of abstaining from alcohol after perhaps over-imbibing during the holiday season. Whether you're taking part in that or not, you don't need to go all month without enjoying a relaxing drink. And you don't need to break the dry January fast to catch a buzz from a beverage. Here are three nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused mocktails to sip when you want the buzz but not the booze.
DRINKS
montereycountyweekly.com

The latest brewery trend makes beer into something else.

In John Steinbeck’s 1945 novel Cannery Row, the main character, Doc, cannot shake the notion of a beer milkshake, an idea introduced to him in jest by a friend. “The idea… cropped up every time he had a glass of beer. Would it curdle the milk? Would you add sugar?” Steinbeck wrote. “It was like shrimp ice cream. Once the thing got into your head you couldn’t forget it.”
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
montereycountyweekly.com

Steps In Time

Did you know the Royal Presidio Chapel is the oldest standing structure in Monterey, built in 1794, and that it is the first building designed by an architect to be erected in what became the state of California? How about that Colton Hall played host to California’s Constitutional Convention? Or that some believe Robert Louis Stevenson was inspired to write Treasure Island during a stay in the city? That theory has been widely debunked, but it’s still a point of interest – one of many found on Monterey’s Path of History, a self-guided walk through the city’s colonial past. Along the two to three miles (there’s some dispute) you will find 55 historic sites, from Sebastian Vizcaíno’s landing site that brought the first Europeans to the area to Colton Hall, where delegates voted on statehood in 1849. Marked by discs laid in sidewalks (pick up a paper map or use the mobile guide), it’s a tour through the Spanish, Mexican and early American eras. See different architectural styles, including the first brick home. Knock on the door to Sherman’s quarters – the Civil War general, not Peabody’s sidekick, just to be clear. Stroll by the saloon where bored soldiers from the 1st New York Volunteers staged a play in 1850, making it the state’s first theater (reviews were mixed, probably). The building originally housed apartments as well as the saloon, which was handy. Call it an early form of mixed use development. The Custom House is so prominent that it earned the first state historic site designation. Take your time. Pop your head into buildings, visit the museums, relax in courtyards – you can even purchase an old-school smoke at Hellam’s, a cigar shop since the 1880s. There are plenty of distractions along the way, so you can pause for food and drink and make it an all day outing through the heart of Monterey. Taken at Rec Trail pace, the Path of History consumes about an hour from the time you find a parking space to your return to the car. This urban walking trail is a must.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

EcoFarm conference postponed to March due to omicron surge.

The 42nd annual EcoFarm conference, an event that provides information and education about sustainable agriculture, was set to begin today at Asilomar Conference Center in Pacific Grove. The annual event has long been a convergence of farmers, agricultural researchers and other leaders in the food industry for several days of intensive learning and also fun, culminating with live music and dancing.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 01.20.22

The piece above is titled “Ribera Point” and belongs to an all-artist group show called “Impressions” that is on display at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). To start the new year, artist members of CAA come together to make a first impression. “We know you’ll love the diverse variety of new works by each artist,” the organizers wrote. Mark Farina is a local painter with a studio at the Barnyard Shopping Village (the Mark Farina Art Studio). He moved to the Monterey Peninsula in the early 1980s. Inspired by the spectacular scenery of the area, he started painting en plein air. This became a passion and, eventually, fine art painting became his full-time vocation. [AP]
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks 01.20.22

Think writing is just stringing words together? Let’s see how that plays out. Mambo dogface to the banana patch hoodwinked laser fashion is bazillion. Wow – that didn’t work at all. And it’s not even clear if that last one is even a real word. If only there were some way to pick up tips that would turn a jumble of words into powerful ideas, clever stories or witty puns. Well, you’re in luck. Salinas Public Library has launched a writers workshop series via Zoom and it starts with “Get Writing, Keep Writing.” This initial workshop focuses on strategies that will help fit the act of putting words on a screen into your presumably busy schedule, as well as how to keep yourself motivated when writing becomes a slog. Future workshops address such realities as starting a project, editing and sprucing up your work, marketing and so on. Practical stuff, especially if you have something to say. After all, writers know that in the right order words are weapons, sharper than knives. OK – borrowed that from the forgotten ’80s band INXS. Maybe their words weren’t so sharp. Oh, well. If you have questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Jissella Duarte at jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us. [DF]
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Invasive Species#Longform Org#The Big Sur Land Trust#French
montereycountyweekly.com

Toolbox 01.20.22

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers is looking for volunteers to count unhoused people on the streets in the biannual point-in-time homeless census. Help gather critical data that will be used in policy decisions. 6-10am Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28. To register, visit bit.ly/2022upt. Due to Covid-19, teams...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy