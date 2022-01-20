The Buzz 01.20.22

Did you know the Royal Presidio Chapel is the oldest standing structure in Monterey, built in 1794, and that it is the first building designed by an architect to be erected in what became the state of California? How about that Colton Hall played host to California’s Constitutional Convention? Or that some believe Robert Louis Stevenson was inspired to write Treasure Island during a stay in the city? That theory has been widely debunked, but it’s still a point of interest – one of many found on Monterey’s Path of History, a self-guided walk through the city’s colonial past. Along the two to three miles (there’s some dispute) you will find 55 historic sites, from Sebastian Vizcaíno’s landing site that brought the first Europeans to the area to Colton Hall, where delegates voted on statehood in 1849. Marked by discs laid in sidewalks (pick up a paper map or use the mobile guide), it’s a tour through the Spanish, Mexican and early American eras. See different architectural styles, including the first brick home. Knock on the door to Sherman’s quarters – the Civil War general, not Peabody’s sidekick, just to be clear. Stroll by the saloon where bored soldiers from the 1st New York Volunteers staged a play in 1850, making it the state’s first theater (reviews were mixed, probably). The building originally housed apartments as well as the saloon, which was handy. Call it an early form of mixed use development. The Custom House is so prominent that it earned the first state historic site designation. Take your time. Pop your head into buildings, visit the museums, relax in courtyards – you can even purchase an old-school smoke at Hellam’s, a cigar shop since the 1880s. There are plenty of distractions along the way, so you can pause for food and drink and make it an all day outing through the heart of Monterey. Taken at Rec Trail pace, the Path of History consumes about an hour from the time you find a parking space to your return to the car. This urban walking trail is a must.

