Red Wings midseason grades: Several aced the first half

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings haven’t had a midterm report card this favorable in several years. That’s because they haven’t been above .500 in points percentage (18-17-5) through 40 games since 2017-18 (17-16-7). But on the strength of bounce-back seasons from Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, breakout...

A Red Wing’s advice to young players: Watch Tyler Bertuzzi play

DETROIT – Sam Gagner’s advice to younger players is to watch how Tyler Bertuzzi does it. “You certainly gain a deeper appreciation for his game when you’re on his team and you see what he’s able to do night in and night out,” Gagner said. “We were talking about it the other night -- he’s just one of those guys that the puck seems to follow him around. You think he loses it, and he gets it back and he strips a guy, makes a play through somebody. He’s just a great hockey player, that’s what it comes down to.
Red Wings shuffle taxi squad

Pickard, 28, ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with 13 wins (T2nd), 1,541:40 minutes played (1st), a 2.34 goals-against average (7th), 783 saves (1st) and a 0.929 save percentage (3rd) in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria's top professional league. Pickard has appeared in nine games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 113 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 34-53-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.
Red Wings mailbag: Who will draw interest at trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings have 40 games remaining but too much ground to make up to reach the playoffs. They trail Boston by eight points for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Bruins have four games in hand. Unless the Red Wings get on a...
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
Hockey
Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
Report Card Time: Handing out Florida Panthers midseason grades

The Florida Panthers wrapped up the most successful first half in the team’s 28 seasons with a shootout win Friday night in Vancouver — and now it is time to hand out midseason grades for each players. As one might expect, there are not many failing grades being...
