Red Wings midseason grades: Several aced the first half

DETROIT – Sam Gagner’s advice to younger players is to watch how Tyler Bertuzzi does it. “You certainly gain a deeper appreciation for his game when you’re on his team and you see what he’s able to do night in and night out,” Gagner said. “We were talking about it the other night -- he’s just one of those guys that the puck seems to follow him around. You think he loses it, and he gets it back and he strips a guy, makes a play through somebody. He’s just a great hockey player, that’s what it comes down to.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO