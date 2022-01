For the last month, the travel sector has been hit by a perfect storm of factors leading to cancellations and service cuts in the face of the global omicron surge. The stream of flight cancellations before Christmas that soon became a flood was the first indication of the storm within travel and hospitality being fueled by omicron, an outsize hit in lost jobs, weather and the fact that, unlike many sectors, most travel and tourism jobs can't be done remotely.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO