Accidents

Stretch of Garden State Parkway reopens following fire Wednesday night

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A fire under the Garden State Parkway backed up traffic for hours Wednesday night near mile marker 91 and caused a nearly 10-mile long stretch to be closed.

Traffic was backed up in all directions, spilling onto Routes 35, 70, and 9 as drivers trying to get home looked for other ways around the closure.

The fire itself burned for hours underneath the parkway in a drainage tunnel. Videos and photos from the scene showed flames shooting out of the pipe.

The flames were spotted just before 6 p.m., forcing the closure for most of the overnight hours.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Last March, a brush fire near the area burned 170 acres and damaged dozens of homes. That fire was determined to be intentionally set.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

