Stretch of Garden State Parkway reopens following fire Wednesday night

A fire under the Garden State Parkway backed up traffic for hours Wednesday night near mile marker 91 and caused a nearly 10-mile long stretch to be closed.

Traffic was backed up in all directions, spilling onto Routes 35, 70, and 9 as drivers trying to get home looked for other ways around the closure.

The fire itself burned for hours underneath the parkway in a drainage tunnel. Videos and photos from the scene showed flames shooting out of the pipe.

The flames were spotted just before 6 p.m., forcing the closure for most of the overnight hours.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Last March, a brush fire near the area burned 170 acres and damaged dozens of homes. That fire was determined to be intentionally set.