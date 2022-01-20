Very cold and sunny finish to the week

Miami (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday before the breeze turns southeast and brings milder temperatures back to South Florida.
Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to push warmer temperatures back into the area. In addition to the milder temperatures, showers will be moving through the area starting late Tuesday and continue through the week.
Milder breeze develops ahead of an area of rain which will move in this week. (CBSMiami)
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Stronger cold front to move through later this week. (CBSMiami)
The next cold front will arrive overnight Friday and bring with it much colder temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in the middle 40s by Sunday along with a gusty breeze.
Partly sunny early today, then mostly sunny with winds from the NE at 10-15 mph. Today’s high or 42 will occur early today. Tonight’s low will be 21. Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30’s, lows in the lower 30’s, and winds from the NE at 5-15 mph. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the middle 40’s, lows near 30, and winds from the SE at 5 mph.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well.
With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend.
Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
Today’s Planner: Sunny & Cold. High Temperature 6F. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Skies will remain clear with temperatures below 0 this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise above 0 while still remaining sunny. A few clouds late this afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures drop below 0 by this evening under partly cloudy skies.
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday is looking pleasant before colder temperatures take hold mid-week. This morning is off to a chilly start with mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will linger but make way for pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Look to see highs […]
TONIGHT: It was another frosty cold one across the Ohio Valley this morning. There were a few slick spots thanks to the snowflake activity last night as well as a brief pocket of freezing drizzle. Some instances of flurries have occurred across the Ohio Valley today, with very minimal accumulation. We could see a return of widespread snow for Friday. Our high temperature today was registered just after midnight with near steady temperatures of the mid 20s this afternoon. A shift in upper-level air flow will put us back into an arctic air-mass. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will dip down into the single digits with wind chill values approaching 0 degrees. Stay bundled up once again.
Temperatures tonight into early Wednesday morning will be a bit colder as temperatures fall into the single digits. Winds will be light but enough to make it feel even a little colder outside with wind chills near or slightly below zero. With more sunshine and south breezes returning on Wednesday,...
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow tonight gives way to more arctic cold air overnight into Wednesday. Another band of lake snow is impacting Southern Oswego, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oneida, and possibly far Southwestern Lewis counties through 8 or 9 this evening. This band is slated to make a move to the south after 8 or 9 with a fairly quick burst of snow expected for Syracuse and the rest of CNY late this evening into the early overnight.
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a low of 20 degrees. The higher elevation will have low temperatures in the middle and upper teens. Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with an afternoon high near 39 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night...
The National Weather Service has issued an overnight Wind Chill Advisory for cold wind chills overnight as the coldest air of the winter arrives tonight. Tonight’s Fort Wayne, Indiana weather story from the National Weather Service:. Very cold wind chills overnight. Forecast highlights:. Very cold wind chills expected, as...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The coldest air of the season so far is in the forecast, with the next two nights featuring dangerously cold wind chills.
Look for clearing skies Monday night with lows in the single digits. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like -10 to -20 degrees by Tuesday morning.
(Credit: CBS 2)
(Credit: CBS 2)
It will be mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday with highs in the low teens and wind chills near 0 degrees.
The coldest air since early February 2021 will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will be below zero in most locations, including 6 below in Chicago.
(Credit:...
We keep a brisk north wind overnight and under a mostly clear sky, temperatures hit the lower 20s by Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Even with more sunshine on the way Wednesday, temperatures will have a hard time making it to the 40 degree mark and wind chill values will stay in the 20s for a large part of the day.
Comments / 0