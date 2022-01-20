Very cold and sunny finish to the week

Miami (CBSMiami) – Another chilly morning is expected Tuesday before the breeze turns southeast and brings milder temperatures back to South Florida. Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is helping to push warmer temperatures back into the area. In addition to the milder temperatures, showers will be moving through the area starting late Tuesday and continue through the week. Milder breeze develops ahead of an area of rain which will move in this week. (CBSMiami) Morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stronger cold front to move through later this week. (CBSMiami) The next cold front will arrive overnight Friday and bring with it much colder temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in the middle 40s by Sunday along with a gusty breeze.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO