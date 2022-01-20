ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Township, OH

Hopewell Twp. introduces Snow Sculpture Contest

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 5 days ago
HOPEWELL TWP — The snow is here; let's have fun with it.

That's a mindset in Hopewell Township, which is introducing its Snow Sculpture Contest.

From now through the end of March, Hopewell representatives want to see the best snow sculptures in the township.

"Let’s see those snowmen, forts, animals….be creative," Nora Janicki, Hopewell's community outreach supervisor, said.

Categories include Best Snowman, Most Original Sculpture and the Largest Sculpture.

To enter, email a photo of your sculpture to Janicki at njanicki@hopewelltwp.com. Include your name, address and phone number.

The top winner in each category receives a $100 gift card (one per household) to one of Hopewell’s unique restaurants or businesses.

Scott Tady is the local Entertainment Reporter for The Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He's easy to reach at stady@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @scotttady.

