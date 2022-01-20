ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Cross: Renovation Blasts Into Release

By James Cunningham on January 20, 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade shooters have evolved over the years from having the player ship be capable, to strong, to ridiculously overwhelmingly powerful. It feels good to throw masses of bullets across the screen and, seeing as the player is supposed to be taking down hundreds of enemies singlehandedly and there’s no real limit...



Comments / 0



The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Brings Holy Warrior Traitor Meliodas Update

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has a new update live today adding a new Mediodas. Traitor Meliodas, along with [Holy Warrior] Goddess Elizabeth, [Restored Emotions] Hijack Gowther, [Advent of Flash] Covenant of Light Ludociel, and [Napping Reaper] Dual Swordsman Cusack can be collected from the 2022 New Year Festival Draw Pick-Up.
VIDEO GAMES


Swinging and Slashing Through the Pixel-Art Playtest of Sanabi

Very few weapons in all of gaming are more versatile than the grappling hook. Guns are nice for putting holes in things, sure, but if it wasn’t for decades of of gaming creativity that’s all they’d be good for. A grappling hook, on the other hand, doubles as a limited-range weapon and a mobility aid. Latch on to a receptive surface and you can swing across the level, and with a little careful use of momentum that swing practically turns into flying. The protagonist of Sanabi has a giant metal chain-arm and the skills to use it to its full potential, but he’s long retired and living with his daughter so there’s not a lot of need to practice with it. Life is good, almost cloyingly idyllic until one day it isn’t any more, and then it’s time to re-hone the old skills for one final mission.
VIDEO GAMES


EGRET II Mini Coming to the US With Limited Edition

Mini-arcade cabinets have grown in popularity and Strictly Limited Games and ININ Game have announced that a Western edition of the EGRET II Mini will be released – limited to 5,000 units with a slew of Taito classics. 40 Games will be included and the 5-inch,4:3 aspect ratio screen can be rotated for either horizontal or vertical alignment to best-serve the game selection. With a built-in library of 40 games, players can also add games later on with an SD card slot. A trackball and paddle pad will be available alongside the main unit. There will be a few different versions of this available, with the Limited Edition including a cabinet and cup holder alongside instruction cards.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#The Sun Blade#Grand Cross Renovation


Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Receives Launch Trailer for PS5 Release

Last month, Naughty Dog detailed the PS5-specific enhancements coming to their upgraded collection of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, including multiple presentation options, faster loading times, 3D audio and Dualsense integration. Now, just one week away from the remaster’s debut on PS5, the developer has released a launch trailer...
VIDEO GAMES


Labyrinth Legend Brings Its Tales to Switch Today

NIS America and Regista’s fantasy dungeon-crawler, Labyrinth Legend, hits the Nintendo Switch today. So, if they so desire, Switch users can now plunge into the game’s labyrinths and attempt to claim the rewards waiting in their depths. This latest version is actually introducing a fair amount of new content to the experience as well. Those playing Labyrinth Legend on Switch can take on a brand new dungeon, gather some new and powerful gear, learn some new story tidbits, play as a new character class: The Nightcrawler and go through the whole game in online co-op.
VIDEO GAMES


Guerrilla Games Drops New Story Trailer for Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios today dropped a brand new story trailer for their upcoming epic, Horizon Forbidden West. The trailer drops with just a month left until players can hop back into Aloy’s shoes. Arriving February 18 on PS5 and PS4, the sequel pits our heroine up against a series of new threats, including a world-ending blight, a new enemy faction, Sylens and his plans, and many new dangers.
VIDEO GAMES

Video Games

Technology


Deadness is Bringing Its Immersive Horror to Steam Soon

An indie studio ALIEN will be bringing a new horror/thriller title to the Steam in Q1 of this year. Dubbed “Deadness,” the VR horror title will offer a new twist on the horror experience by confining its players to a wheelchair as they journey through its nightmarish spaces. One one hand, it could be gimmicky. One the other hand though, this limitation could very well add an extra helping of tension to the situation. Take a moment and have a look at it in action.
VIDEO GAMES


Windjammers 2 Brings Power Disc Thrills to All Platforms Today

Since the arcade-era has been long-dead for at least twenty years now, the idea of any old arcade game getting a proper sequel seems kind of crazy. Yet, one just released today for all major platforms in the form of Windjammers 2. It looks like Dotemu has worked quite hard to ensure that the sequel not only builds on what made the original great but even surpasses it in some areas. At the very least, the 90’s radicalness has been dialed up to a very appropriate eleven.
VIDEO GAMES


Chernobylite Receives First Free Content Update

All In Games has announced a free update coming to its Chernobylite game. The survival horror that takes place in a laser-scanned Chernobyl that pits human enemies and monsters together as you search to figure out what happened to your loved one, will be receiving a monster hunt. There are three monster hunts offered and is available on all console versions of the game. There is also a mega patch that improves the Black Stalker’s mechanics. There is also an Autumn Dread weapon skins pack available today for Xbox for $3.99, and this will be available on the 25th for PlayStation. You can read our review of Chernobylite here. Check out the trailer for the update below.
VIDEO GAMES


Free Weekend on Steam for Excellent VR Music Game Synth Riders

While Beat Saber gets most of the love there’s a thriving genre of music games in VR that don’t involve light sabers. One of the oldest is Synth Riders, which uses the familiar “trace the music with your hands” to create note patterns that lead you in a dance to the pounding beat. While not exactly revolutionary in the gameplay department any more that’s got more to do with the standardization of the genre than any issue with Synth Riders, and in the years it’s been out the note tracks have gotten progressively more fun as new tracks get added and old ones tweaked. It’s got a huge library in a variety of genres, some paid DLC but the bulk of the music included, and for this weekend starting today and going through Sunday it’s free on Steam.
THEATER & DANCE


Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands Straps In For March Release Date

Microids has confirmed a release date for Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands on Nintendo Switch, and that the game will receive a physical version. Joining its Microids Indie publishing label, developer Toppluva‘s open-world skiing and snowboarding game was originally released on mobile back in 2019 and, with more than eight million downloads since then, it now comes to the portable home console.
VIDEO GAMES


Review: Reverie Knights Tactics

The isometric tactical RPG has seen something of a rebirth over the past few years with games like the Mercenaries series and Fae Tactics out to remind people of the past in the case of Mercenaries and bring the genre closer into the present when it comes to quality of life with Fae Tactics. Compilations have helped bring older games to a new generation, like the NIS Classics Vol. 1 release last year, but few have found a way to blend a more traditional fantasy setting with a robust tactical RPG system in modern times. Reverie Knights Tactics does a wonderful job of making things feel more modern while also getting the player hooked into the story right away.
VIDEO GAMES


Get the Overview on Pokémon Legends: Arceus with Latest Trailer

Pokémon games haven’t gone through much of a change when it comes to the mainline series. But we will be preparing to explore a brand new, yet old, world in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The latest trailer released gives us an overview of what to expect. Players start...
VIDEO GAMES


GRID Legends Documentary Approach Offers Freshness to Series

Codemasters brought back the GRID franchise in recent years as it continued to blend an excellent arcade racing experience with simulation aspects. The career mode in that game, however, offered purely racing to unlock more leagues all while seeing these other racer’s name on the track and having no ties to truly building a rivalry with them. GRID Legends is looking to improve on this with the inclusion of a documentary-style storyline that features real actors and full-motion video. Unlike the story mode that was added to F1 2021, ‘Driven to Glory’ is filmed as a behind-the-scenes documentary that sees the Seneca Race Team lose a driver right before the GRID World Series starts as the story will take you through the season as you race in varying events with different cars. Codemasters recently sent over a preview build that offered the opportunity to play the story.
VIDEO GAMES


Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Teases Starter Evolutions

We are just days away from the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While there have been leaked spoilers floating around the internet, some may have been lucky enough to avoid them. Today, a new trailer for the game teases a look at the final evolutions for each starter. The...
VIDEO GAMES


Glitch Factory’s No Place for Bravery Sets Sights on 2022 Release

The latest in those luscious pixel art titles and one originally anticipated to drop in 2020 — which then was changed to sometime in 2021 — Brazilian developer Glitch Factory have once more reaffirmed their plans to release their upcoming action RPG sometime this year. Citing a desire for more polish to the game, No Place for Bravery is expected to arrive at some point in Q3 of this year.
VIDEO GAMES


Sniper Elite 5 Introduces Series-First ‘Invasion Mode’

Not long after officially announcing a fifth instalment in the ongoing series late last year, developer Rebellion have today offered a glimpse into what new features fans have to look forward to, going into Sniper Elite 5. And it would appear that Sniper Elite is itself getting into the PvP/invasion market this time round with what the game is dubbing its own “Invasion Mode”.
VIDEO GAMES


Final Fantasy XIV Adds Oceania Data Center

Announced last year, the Oceania data center is now live for Final Fantasy XIV players. This has been long desired for Oceanic players as most have had to decide either the Japanese or North American data centers which resulted in some rather sizable pings. The new Materia data center features five servers to choose from, all named after the Heavensward trial bosses: Bismark, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan.
VIDEO GAMES

