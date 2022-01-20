ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Should You Take A PCR Test Vs. A Rapid Antigen Test?

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a question many are asking — when do you take a PCR COVID-19 test versus taking a rapid test?. The prime time to take...

The difference between the PCR and antigen COVID tests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wondered about the difference between the antigen and the PCR tests for COVID and which one works best, here’s the answer. “It basically boils down to the sensitivity and the specificity of the test,” Samantha Beard, pharmacist at Harvest Drug & Gift, said.
Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PCR Covid tests now taking a week to process

Increased demand is slowing down the time needed to process some COVID-19 tests. Appleton Emergency Management Coordinator Cassidy Walsh says you may have to wait up to a week for the results of the more-accurate P-C-R tests. The testing site at the former Best Buy on South Kensington Drive is...
Rapid test nearly as accurate as PCR for kids, study says

While PCR tests for COVID-19 have become the “gold standard” in detecting the virus, a new study says rapid tests are highly accurate when it comes to children and teens. The study, led by researchers from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in collaboration with other institutions and published in MedRxiv, shows that rapid tests given to adolescents at school or at home has a similar accuracy to PCR tests.
About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
Indiana Dept. of Health running out of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health says it has depleted its inventory of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and does not expect any additional deliveries for the foreseeable future due to a national shortage. This comes after the health department started limiting rapid tests last week at state and...
CoVID-19: Record Americans Out Sick | When To Take PCR vs Antigen | US Requiring Full Vaccination For Entry At Ports of Entry, Ferries | 2022: The End of Roe? | VOSD Digs Into Trash Strike |

On Thursday I told you I'd get a second post in, but after 3 hours at the San Diego Zoo, taxiing Nova to and from piano, and then going to the second half of my niece's soccer game, I was pretty beat. I did some of this post but couldn't keep my eyes open, so I went to bed by 10:30 and set an alarm to wake up to work at 2am but blew that off until finally getting up at 7 so I could get the work newsletter out (officially 3 minutes late.) So here's yesterday's news, I guess, and I'll again try for a second post tonight, but I feel like I also have to do listings today, so we'll see how much staring at my laptop my eyeballs can handle today, not to mention how much ass-on-couch time. Ideally I do all of that, and still get in a Zoo trip and a last call (7:45-8:30 is peak) Costco trip later tonight.
Upcoming Report From Northwestern Medicine Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger

CHICAGO (CBS) — Preliminary findings from an upcoming report from Northwestern Medicine give more clues about just how long COVID-19 symptoms can last after having the virus. A doctor told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek that most people who have lingering symptoms do fully recover within four to six weeks of having COVID. But for some, those symptoms persist for months, and in some cases, well over a year. While doctors say it’s too early to know whether Omicron will cause long COVID in the same or different way than previous variants, the team at Northwestern’s Neuro COVID-19 Clinic is learning more about...
EXPLAINER: What’s known about ‘stealth’ version of omicron?

(AP) — Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic […]
