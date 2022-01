Pilot Program Offers Free Service to Approved Sites. Monetran, a fintech company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is seeking ecommerce sites built with the WooCommerce plugin for a “Merchant Outreach Program” which will enable accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for goods and services. Sites fitting this criterion will be able to apply for acceptance to the program which will result in one-year of free service from the cryptocurrency payment gateway MyCryptoCheckout, if approved. The service, which normally costs $59 per year, enables merchants to accept up to 187 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO