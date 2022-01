CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver lost control on the Garden State Parkway and crashed through a fence and into a home in Clifton. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. One homeowner whose fence was damaged in the crash tells CBS2 he believes speed was a factor. “I’ve been in this house 48 years. I’ve seen cars come up off the parkway twice. This is the first time that one of them has come through the fence,” he said. “So yeah, it’s a little nuts. She must have been moving.” He says the female driver was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken to a hospital. Investigators say the driver is 84 years old. They’re looking into the cause of the crash.

