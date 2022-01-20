NHL reschedules 98 postponed games; season set to end on time this April 29

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from 17 to 23 January, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between 21 and 23 January from the 2,090 tests conducted.A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since 5 December.“The safety of everyone remains...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO