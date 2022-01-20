ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, PA

Actor Hardy Kruger dead at 93

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
BERLIN — German actor Hardy Kruger died Wednesday at age 93, his literary agent said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Peter Kaefferlein said the adventure and war movie star died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in California.

Kruger, who deserted the Nazi army during World War II, appeared in numerous German-language films beginning in the 1940s, the AP reported. He later starred in the 1957 British film “The One That Got Away” and other English-language movies, such as 1977′s “A Bridge Too Far” and 1978′s “The Wild Geese,” according to the news agency.

“The fight against racism and the education of young people was his personal mission in life,” his agent said in a statement obtained by the AP. “His warmth, his joy for life and his unshakable sense of justice made him unforgettable.”

Kruger is survived by his third wife, writer Anita Park, and three children from previous marriages, including Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr., the AP reported.

WPXI Pittsburgh

