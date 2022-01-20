Powder Coating On Wheels

What do you think of when you ponder powdered milk? There's a fair chance that baby formula or doomsday prepping may come to mind — feeding infants or feeding yourself after an emergency overlap in that they both can involve powdered milk. But unless you regularly use powdered milk as an ingredient, you may not know about its culinary applications: It's an important ingredient in various breads and desserts, and you can even use it as a thickening agent in foods with an overly liquid consistency (think homemade yogurt and soups). These recipes with powdered milk prove its importance in the food world, so give powdered milk the respect it deserves.

