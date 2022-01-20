Powder Coating On Wheels

Painting of exterior automotive parts, such as fenders, bumpers, tanks flaps, grilles, mirror housing, exterior trims, and rear quarter panels, is complicated by the necessity of separate operation lines for metallic and polymer components. The insulative nature of plastics is a challenge for in-line electrostatic spray painting. To overcome this, automotive part manufacturers often use temperature-stable thermoplastic grades and modify them with electrically conductive additives, such as carbon black. However, because of their high working dosage required, car end parts with additives present processing challenges and can yield decreased mechanical properties.
