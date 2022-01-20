ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TigerGraph Appoints Harry Powell As Head Of Industry Solutions To Develop Targeted Vertical Solutions For Customers And Partners

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Industry expert to build a center of excellence for Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail and TelcoMediaEntertainment and the go-to-market strategy for the industries, assisting clients with driving enhanced business value from their data. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced the appointment of industry veteran Harry Powell as...

