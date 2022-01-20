ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film studio to be built in space by 2024

By Adam Starkey
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E) has announced plans to build a TV and film studio in space. The company, who are co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie from director Doug Liman, are aiming to launch the studio and entertainment arena by December 2024. The module, named SEE-1, will host...

luxurylaunches.com

Of all things, the International Space station may soon have its very own Film Studio and Sports Arena.

Tom Cruise doesn’t only think the unthinkable he also does the impossible! From landing a helicopter in a Brit family’s backyard garden, hanging out from Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, or performing dizzying stunts for Mission Impossible 7 on the roof of the Orient Express train, he does it all. When you think he has given his best, the man hops onto a movie set in space. A fully operational movie studio connected to the International Space Station is in the pipeline to make the space-themed movie as authentic as possible. Dubbed Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), the 20-foot-wide studio will be constructed by space station builder Axiom Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
